Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5 and Other Devices
CNX Software ☛ PCIe to 5G HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5 takes SIMCom and Quectel 5G modules
Waveshare PCIe to 5G/4G/3G HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5 is a PCIe Gen 2 x1 to M.2 HAT+ designed to take 5G modules from SIMCom and Quectel and a Nano SIM card. The kit ships with a 4-in-1 PCB antenna, associated cables, a heatsink, a 4cm 16-pin PCIe FPC cable, a 40-pin female header, and a fixture set for mounting. We had previously written about the SixFab 5G HAT for the Raspberry Pi 5 with a Quectel RM502Q-AE M.2 module, but this specific kit still relies on the USB 3.0 interface.
CNX Software ☛ DFM8001 indoor energy harvesting kit harnesses solar energy (and mechanical, thermal, RF energy with extra hardware)
DFRobot DFM8001 indoor ambient energy harvesting kit can power IoT devices by harnessing solar energy, and the company claims it can also capture mechanical, thermal, and RF energy from the local environment but there’s no way to do that with that kit without additional hardware. The DFRobot kit is comprised of an evaluation board with the company DFM8001 energy harvesting module, two pluggable supercapacitors, and a solar panel used as power input.
Linux Gizmos ☛ MYIR Launches SoM Powered by Xilinx Artix-7 XC7A100T FPGA
The MYC-J7A100T features the XC7A100T-2FGG484I FPGA chip, which comes equipped with 512MB of DDR3 memory, 32MB of QSPI FLASH, and 32KB of EEPROM. The MYC-J7A100T features a 0.5mm pitch 260-pin MXM gold-finger-edge-card connector, which facilitates easy integration with MYIR’s standard MYD-J7A100T development board or customized base boards.