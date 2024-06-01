9 Years Ago

NINE days from now this site turns 20, so we look back 9 years and recall news like this from SJVN before he became a part-time Microsoft apologist. He said, "I've been using Ubuntu since the first version, 2004's Ubuntu 4.10." So did I, but only at work.

When Ubuntu 15.04, a.k.a. "Vivid Vervet", was released (2015) systemd was still young and the controversy about its adoption quite lively. This was 9 years ago. For some people, things have worsened since then. For others, things have improved. █