today's leftovers

Canonical/Ubuntu Family
InfoQ ☛ .NET 8+ on Ubuntu 24.04: Official Release with Collaborative Support [Ed: Canonical is promoting Microsoft]
Ubuntu 24.04 has launched with a .NET release available from day one in the official Ubuntu feeds, making it immediately usable. Container images for .NET 8+ are available, including noble, noble-chiseled, and noble-chiseled-extra flavors.
InfoSecurity Magazine ☛ Hardened Ubuntu Container Images are Now Available in the Iron Bank
US government agencies and organizations that work with the US public sector can now access STIG hardened Ubuntu container base images on the Iron Bank, Platform One's hardened container image repository.
Platform One is the United States Air Force’s DevSecOps enterprise services team focused on best-in-class secure software delivery.
Ubuntu 20.04 Pro base images with CIS L2 and STIG hardening are now approved by Platform One for inclusion in the repository, enabling Department of Defense (DoD) mission owners, software vendors and enterprises in highly regulated industries to build upon a trusted, secure and stable ecosystem.
Games
Hackaday ☛ Walking Through A Scene From Riven On The Apple II
Twenty years before the 1997 release of Riven – Cyan’s sequel to the critically acclaimed title Myst – a fruity company in California released the Apple II, a 6502-based microcomputer that would be produced until 1993. With the upcoming remake by Cyan of Riven into a fully 3D experience, [deater] found themselves wondering how much of the original game’s click-and-puzzle game would fit on a 140 kB floppy for the Apple II series of computers. Since Myst was able to be squeezed onto a mere three floppies and provide a reasonably playable version of the game on the Apple II, surely the same could be done for this sequel?
Openwashing
IT Pro Today ☛ Linux in the Metaverse: Building Virtual Worlds With Open-Source Tools
The Metaverse is a virtual universe where users can interact with each other and digital objects in real time, employing cutting-edge technologies and virtual/augmented reality headsets. Embraced by gamers, futurists, technologists, scientists, doctors, and other enthusiasts, the Metaverse has found Linux to be a key facilitator, embedded deeply within its virtual fabric.
Business Wire ☛ ZEDEDA Joins the Linux Foundation’s Margo Project to Deliver Seamless Edge Interoperability [Ed: Openwashing laundromat]
