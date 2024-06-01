Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 01, 2024



Linux Lite 7.0 (codename Galena) is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and features the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment. Being based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Linux Lite 7.0 is powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel series.

This release also comes with various updated components including Google Chrome 125.0 as the default web browser, VLC 3.0.20 as the default media player, LibreOffice 7.6.7 as the default office suite, Mozilla Thunderbird 115.11.0 (as a Snap) as the default email and calendar client, and GIMP 2.10.36 as the default image editor/viewer.

