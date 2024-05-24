today's howtos
-
Medium ☛ The Ultimate Guide to Customizing and Optimizing Ubuntu 22.04: Tips and Tricks
Hey there, Linux enthusiasts! 🎉 Are you ready to take your Ubuntu 22.04 experience to the next level? Customizing your desktop environment not only makes it look cool but also boosts your productivity and personalizes your workflow.
-
Network World ☛ Making a case for case statements on Linux
If you’ve never used bash case statements, you might be very surprised by how easily they allow you to simplify the logic of your scripts. Instead of composing a long group of code lines that would allow you to test a variable against a number of potential values, you could write a terse and delightfully readable chunk of code that’s easy to put together. When you use the if/then option, you have quite a bit of flexibility, but you can end up having to put a lot of code together.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The Prometheus host agent's 'perf' collector can be kind of expensive
Today I looked at some system statistics for the first time in quite a while and discovered that both my office and home desktops were handling about 12,000 to 15,000 interrupts a second. On my office desktop this used about 1.5% of the overall (multi-)CPU for IRQ handling; on my home desktop it was just over 4%. Eventually I traced this down to me having enabled the Prometheus host agent's 'perf' collector. This collector uses the Linux kernel's perf system (also) to collect information on CPU information like the number of instructions and cycles, hardware cache information on various sorts of hits and misses, and some kernel information like page faults, context switches, and CPU migrations (some of which is available from other sources).
-
[Old] Rachid Koucha ☛ Using pseudo-terminals to control interactive programs, pty, pdip
It is possible to use those tools in shell scripts in order to automate some tasks like tests or system maintenance and administration. For example, we could use telnet in a script to connect to a remote machine to trigger some operations. Unfortunately, this is not that simple because an interactive program needs a human to operate.
This article focuses on a solution based on pseudo-terminals to automate interactive programs.
-
Paweł Grzybek ☛ Popover element entry and exit animations in a few lines of CSS
Nowadays, we can do it with just a few lines of pure CSS, without a single line of JS. The snippet below uses a few modern Web featues: popover element, CSS nesting, transitioninig properties with discrete animation behaviour and @starting-style. It’s packed with many goodies for such a tiny snippet, isn’t it?
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Create PowerPoint Presentations With Python From Command Line
This Step-by-Step guide explains how to create PowerPoint presentations from command line with Python and the python-pptx library.
-
Parabola GNU/Linux-libre: makepkg.conf change
Parabola's default
makepkg.confhas long loaded
/etc/makepkg.d/*.conf. As of makepkg 6.1.0, the program itself now loads
/etc/makepkg.conf.d/*.conf, so this part of our
makepkg.confhas been removed. Users who have
/etc/makepkg.d/*.conffiles need to move them to
/etc/makepkg.conf.d/.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenCV on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) is a powerful and widely used library for computer vision and machine learning tasks.
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Perfect Server Automated ISPConfig 3 Installation on Debian 11 and Debian 12, Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04
This tutorial shows you how to easily set up a web, email and DNS server with ISPConfig 3 using the ISPConfig auto-installation script.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install SaltStack IT Automation Framework on Debian 12
Salt or Saltstack is an open-source IT automation framework written in Python. It allows administrators to execute commands remotely to multiple machines directly.
-
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ How to verify a curl release
A while ago I wrote about how curl is verified in several ways in order to reduce the risk for unwanted or even malicious content to appear in release tarballs. Now we look deeper at exactly what needs to be done to verify a curl release – how you and everyone else can do it.