Free Software and Open Access Leftovers

Among the numerous approaches to funding the development and advancement of open-source software, corporate sponsorship in the form of donations to umbrella organizations is perhaps the most visible. At SCALE21x in Pasadena, California, Duane O'Brien presented a slice of his recent research into the landscape of such sponsorship arrangements, with an overview of the identifiable trends of the past ten years and some initial insights he hopes are valuable for sponsors and community members alike.

O'Brien introduced the session as his personal analysis, noting that it stems from grant-funded research, and that he does not claim to be a data scientist or economist. Rather, he is an advisor who has built open source program offices (OSPOs) and spends a lot of time thinking about funding and sustainability. The research project is a study called Fostering Open Collaboration, which was funded by the Digital Infrastructure Fund Program. (That program has since been rebranded as the Digital Infrastructure Insights Fund.)