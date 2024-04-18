Free Software and Open Access Leftovers
Funding
LWN ☛ A focus on FOSS funding
Among the numerous approaches to funding the development and advancement of open-source software, corporate sponsorship in the form of donations to umbrella organizations is perhaps the most visible. At SCALE21x in Pasadena, California, Duane O'Brien presented a slice of his recent research into the landscape of such sponsorship arrangements, with an overview of the identifiable trends of the past ten years and some initial insights he hopes are valuable for sponsors and community members alike.
O'Brien introduced the session as his personal analysis, noting that it stems from grant-funded research, and that he does not claim to be a data scientist or economist. Rather, he is an advisor who has built open source program offices (OSPOs) and spends a lot of time thinking about funding and sustainability. The research project is a study called Fostering Open Collaboration, which was funded by the Digital Infrastructure Fund Program. (That program has since been rebranded as the Digital Infrastructure Insights Fund.)
FSF
GNU ☛ www-zh-cn @ Savannah: It is easy to contribute to GNU
I will be delivering my talk, "It is easy to contribute to GNU," Saturday, May 4, 2024, 12:15--13:00 EDT (16:00 UTC), at the LibrePlanet 2024 conference, and I hope you’ll check it out!
LibrePlanet is a conference about software freedom, happening on May 4 & 5, 2024. The event is hosted by the Free Software Foundation (FSF), and brings together software developers, law and policy experts, activists, students, and computer users to learn skills, celebrate free software accomplishments, and face upcoming challenges.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 779: Errata Prevention Specialist
This week Jonathan Bennett and Dan Lynch sit down with Andy Stewart to talk about Andy’s Ham Radio Linux (AHRL)! It’s the Linux distro designed to give hams the tools they need to work with their radios. What’s it like to run a niche Linux distro? How has Andy managed to keep up with this for over a decade? And what’s the big announcement about the project breaking today?
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Managed Cloud Services: when outsourcing your operations is the most cost-effective choice
Clouds, be they private or public, surprisingly remain one of the most DIY-favouring markets. Perhaps due to the nebulous and increasingly powerful technologies, a series of myths, or even unnecessary egos, the majority of non-tech-centric enterprises (meaning, companies whose primary business scope rests outside the realm of IT software and hardware) still try to build and nurture in-house cloud management teams, without considering outsourcing even part of their workload. Self-management has its advantages, however, thinking it’s the only option is a mistake. Reading this you may think: “managed cloud services are for lazy people, I can do it myself.” And the truth is, you indeed can. But should you?
Open Access/Content
Public Knowledge ☛ Public Knowledge Warns Congress: Don’t Paywall the Law
Today, the House Judiciary Committee marked up the “Protecting and Enhancing Public Access to Codes” (PRO CODES) Act. The bill proposes copyrighting model standards, such as building and electric codes, often referenced in state and local laws.
Ismael Olea: Last activity in Wikimedia
Just a little update about my activity around the Wikimedia Movement.
As said in this blog, I have been invited to guide a workshop on Wikibase at the Murcia University.
Also, I’ve sent two poster proposals for Wikimania 2024:
Towards a Very Small GLAM entities solution: This proposal proposes an activity line for empowering very small GLAM entities with limited resources to preserve and document cultural heritage effectively. It comprises: [...]
Applications
Medevel ☛ 15 Open Source Rescue Solutions For Companies Working Remotely under a Lockdown or Quarantine
The Covid-19 virus that has been spreading all around the world has forced people to stay in their homes. Unfortunately, this caused many businesses to stop functioning, as their employees can no longer reach their work office.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.16: New APT, Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Review, Pi Dog and More
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release is approaching. Here are the initial impressions.
Medevel ☛ CasaOS is your self-hosted Open-source Personal Cloud
A self-hosted personal cloud not only offers full control over data and its security but also provides benefits like cost-effectiveness as it eliminates the recurring costs associated with public cloud services.
