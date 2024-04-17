Gemini Protocol in 2025 Onwards

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2024,

updated Apr 17, 2024



Our Gemini Edition has broadened its reach, so there's life after forty twenty

YESTERDAY we served over 10,000 requests over Gemini Protocol. That's rare. We only added Gemini ( gemini:// ) support in 2022, i.e. more than 18 years after the (Web) site had been born.

Gemini aside, we continue to see wider reach, maybe because a lot more people move to GNU/Linux and pursue information/news about it. There's growing demand for the old site (Drupal but made static). The old site (tuxmachines.org):

We see similar trends in the logs and the new site (news.tuxmachines.org) is also growing in terms of audience: