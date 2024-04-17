Gemini Protocol in 2025 Onwards
Our Gemini Edition has broadened its reach, so there's life after
forty twenty
YESTERDAY we served over 10,000 requests over Gemini Protocol. That's rare. We only added Gemini (
gemini://) support in 2022, i.e. more than 18 years after the (Web) site had been born.
Gemini aside, we continue to see wider reach, maybe because a lot more people move to GNU/Linux and pursue information/news about it. There's growing demand for the old site (Drupal but made static). The old site (tuxmachines.org):
We see similar trends in the logs and the new site (news.tuxmachines.org) is also growing in terms of audience:
Many are repeat visits from RSS feeds as we don't do social control media. It is a terrible idea for any site to become dependent - or develop a reliable - on any social control media (or even search engines) because they're truly unpredictable. Thankfully we don't have such dependence. █