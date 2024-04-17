Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Include Snap Installation Monitor for a Smoother Experience

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 17, 2024



Lubuntu is and will always be known as the lightest Ubuntu flavor on the market, and, with the upcoming Noble Numbat series, the Lubuntu devs want users to enjoy a smoother experience with and without Snaps. I’m saying without because Lubuntu is the only official Ubuntu flavor (for now) to let you install a Snap-free system using the Minimal installation option in the Calamares installer.

But, for those of you who prefer to install Lubuntu using the Normal or Full installation options, or if you choose to install additional third-party packages offered during the installation (e.g. Thunderbird, Krita, Virtual Machine Manager, Element, or Firmware Updater), you’ll automatically end up with apps that are only available (to Ubuntu and official flavors) in the Snap sandboxed format.

