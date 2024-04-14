Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP will pay $8 million to settle consolidated class action claims over a data breach that impacted approximately 461,100 people.

Class counsel asked the US District Court for the Northern District of California to approve the settlement in an unopposed motion filed Thursday.

The agreement also calls for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to 25% of the settlement fund, and costs up to $50,000. The lead plaintiffs may seek service awards up to $2,500 each under the terms of the agreement.