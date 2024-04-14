AnberDeck mod turns Anbernic RG353V game system into a handheld Linux terminal

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2024



The Anbernic RG353V/S is a handheld game system with a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 pixel display, a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, and support for dual-booting Android and Linux-based operating systems.

So while it’s made for gaming and has a Game Boy-inspired design, with game controllers below the screen, the handheld can also be repurposed as a handheld computer. Case in point: Redditor gthing has describes how they equipped the Anbernic RG353V with a keyboard and Ubuntu Linux to turn into a pocket terminal called the AnberDeck.

Read on