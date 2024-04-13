Penguin parade: Sinevibes now does Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2024,

updated Apr 13, 2024



Love Linux? Time to show it: CDM fave Sinevibes has brought their Integer effect plug-in to Linux-native VST3. So it’d be great to hear from Linux-using CDMers about this one.

Obviously, it’s a safe bet if this is a hit, you’ll see more builds. This wasn’t intended to be hyped (or even released to the press), but I think it’s worth mentioning for that reason.

And while I have your attention – Linux users, what distro are you running? What free and commercial plug-ins are essential for you? Which format do you prefer? I’m curious; maybe we can even do a proper survey at some point.

