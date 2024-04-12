today's howtos
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 20 Best Raspberry Pi Books For Beginners and Developers
The Raspberry Pi is a cheap, small-sized PC that connects to a PC screen or TV, and it utilizes a standard console and mouse. It is a competent little gadget that empowers individuals of any age to learn how to program in dialects like Python and Scratch, thereby making it super beneficial.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Create a Tarball in Linux
The tar is a great utility used to create backups, transfer files, or distribute software packages.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Delete a Directory in Linux
Deleting the directories can help you to free up the space efficiently. There are multiple commands you can use to delete the directories in Linux.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Create a User in Linux
There are different commands like adduser and useradd which look similar, they differ in functionality to add users in Linux.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Enable QEMU Guest Agent on a Proxmox VE Virtual Machine
On Proxmox VE, QEMU Guest Agent is used to: Send ACPI commands to Proxmox VE virtual machines to properly shutdown the virtual machines from the Proxmox VE web UI. Freeze/Suspend the Proxmox VE virtual machines while taking backup and snapshots to make sure that no files are changed while taking backups/snapshots.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install QEMU Guest Agent on Proxmox VE GNU/Linux Virtual Machines
On Proxmox VE, QEMU Guest Agent is installed on the virtual machines (VMs) for the following reasons: To send ACPI commands to Proxmox VE virtual machines to properly shutdown the virtual machines from the Proxmox VE web UI.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Unzip Files in Linux
Through zip files, you can combine and share multiple directories at once. You can use multiple commands like unzip, and tar to unzip these files in Linux.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Find a File in Linux
If you are working on a system, it is essential to know the ways to find files quickly. GNU/Linux contains various commands to find the files right from the terminal.
Linux Hint ☛ How to List Processes in Linux
Processes are the running instances of programs that consume system resources. Listing these processes helps you monitor system activity, and troubleshoot issues. That’s why there are multiple tools and utilities in GNU/Linux that you can use to list the currently running process.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Set up a Cron Job in Linux
The cron jobs in GNU/Linux are used to schedule tasks and run scripts periodically at a fixed time, date, or interval.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Set Logrotate on Linux
The logrotate is used to relocate and replace log files to manage their size and organize them while maintaining the information of these files.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Delete a File in Linux
Deleting files is essential when you accidentally create multiple files that become unnecessary for the system
H2S Media ☛ How to Install WeChat in Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
Many applications are not available to install directly using the APT package manager of Ubuntu GNU/Linux and WeChat is one of those.
Linux Hint ☛ Install Git on Ubuntu 24.04
Before you can use Git on Ubuntu 24.04, you must know how to install it. Luckily, there are two installation options, and both are detailed in this guide.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install & Setup PeaZip Archive Manager in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to install PeaZip file archive manager and setup file manager integration in Ubuntu Desktop. PeaZip is a free open-source archive manager for Windows, Linux, macOS, and BSD.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Use htop Command in Linux
The htop command is used to manage system processes, monitor resources, and perform other administration task.
OSNote ☛ How to Install OpenProject on Ubuntu Linux
OpemProject is particularly suitable for users who have problems managing large projects. Since it is based on Agile and Scrum, it greatly helps users. This guide will show you how to install and configure OpemProject on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.