God Bless GNU/Linux? Windows Vista 11 Falls to Relative Share Lower Than It Was a Year Ago in the United States of America.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2024,

updated Apr 08, 2024



THIS month's data (extracted from statCounter) seems to suggest that Windows Vista 11 continues its fall in the United States of America. It's so bad that even comparing the usage levels from 12 months ago shows a considerable decrease!

Instead of dealing with the problem by making Vista 11 better for users, Microsoft has decided to fake 'usage' of chatbots, making it seem like there is still high demand for the hype and vapourware. At what cost? Well, Vista 11 users openly complain that it pisses them off (how Microsoft keeps shoving "CoPilot" into everything), so more of them delete Windows and install GNU/Linux instead.

This can help explain the above trend. This trend is international in scope.

Microsoft's efforts at Windows "user retention" (e.g. "WSL") won't work. Users want the "real thing", not a bunch of crap advocated by Microsoft sites, misleadingly marketed as "Linux". █