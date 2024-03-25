Olimex VGA2HDMI is an open hardware board for VGA to HDMI conversion

Olimex VGA2HDMI is an open-source hardware VGA-to-HDMI converter specially designed and tested to work with the CERBERUS 2100, AgonLight 2, and Agon Origins boards. The board has a VGA port as input and an HDMI port as output and a USB-C port is there to provide the external power required for the board.

As the board is open-sourced the company provides schematics and other KiCad source files on its product page itself, more information and resources can be found on its GitHub Page under the reciprocal GNU General Public License 3.

