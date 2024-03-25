Review: Redcore Linux 2401

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2024



Redcore Linux explores the idea of bringing the power of Gentoo Linux to the masses. Redcore is a distribution based on Gentoo's Testing branch which uses a hardened profile by default. It aims to be a very quick way to install a pure Gentoo Linux system without spending hours or days compiling from source code, and reading documentation. To achieve this goal, Redcore provides a repository with pre-built binary packages which receives continuous updates, following a rolling release model.

The latest release of Redcore is version 2401. The list of changes in this version is modest and focuses on three main enhancements. First, Redcore migrates from OpenSSL version 1 to OpenSSL version 3, which will affect components throughout the operating system. Second, PipeWire is now used as the default sound system. Third, the Sisyphus package manager received a number of changes, including a completely rewritten backend. The package manager should now recommend suggestions if it can't find the exact name of a package the user typed on the command line.

Redcore 2401 is available in one edition featuring the KDE Plasma desktop. This edition is provided as a 4.5GB ISO file. The project's download page helpfully tells us Redcore ships with two default user accounts, root and redcore, both of which can be accessed on the live media without a password.

The live media boots to the Plasma desktop. On the desktop we find two icons. One is labelled Ask for Help and the other is marked Install System. A panel is placed horizontally across the bottom of the screen. This panel holds the application menu, quick-launch icons, and system tray. Shortly after the desktop loads a KDE welcome window appears.

The welcome window shows us a series of information screens which introduce us to such ideas as how to find the System Settings panel. We're also told about some key features of KDE, including KDE Connect, Vaults, and KRunner. We're also given the chance to connect to on-line accounts with the NextCloud, OpenDesktop, Google, and ownCloud services supported. The final two pages of the welcome window provide tips for contributing and donating to the KDE project.

The Ask for Help icon on the desktop opens Firefox and connects us with a web-based IRC chat room where we can talk about and get help with Redcore Linux.

