Lychee is a free and open-source web-based photo management tool that you can easily self-host on your Raspberry Pi in minutes.

This tool gives you a very easy-to-use interface to manage photos without sacrificing looks. While it might not be as feature packed as tools like Photoprism or Immich, it is excellent for those wanting a simple photo manager.

Using this photo management tool, you can move, rename, describe, and even delete your photos in seconds. The key to this feeling better than just using your file browser is the software interface, which is designed so you can easily navigate through all of your photos.