today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install Kdenlive 24.02.0 Deb Package via New Ubuntu PPA
For those who prefer the native .deb app packages, here’s new unofficial PPA for installing the most recent Kdenlive video editor 24.02.0 in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 23.10, and Ubuntu 24.04. Kdenlive announced new 24.02 release series few days ago.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Turn Off Laptop Screen in Ubuntu 22.04
This tutorial shows how to turn off your laptop’s built-in display for using external monitors in Ubuntu Desktop. When working with multiple monitors, it can be useful to disable the built-in screen for saving power. You can set lid close action to do nothing then just close the laptop lid.
University of Toronto ☛ Restarting systemd-networkd normally clears your 'ip rules' routing policies
Here's something that I learned recently: if systemd-networkd restarts, for example because of a package update for it that includes an automatic daemon restart, it will clear your 'ip rules' routing policies (and also I think your routing table, although you may not notice that much). If you've set up policy based routing of your own (or some program has done that as part of its operation), this may produce unpleasant surprises.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Running the Lychee Photo Management App on the Raspberry Pi
Lychee is a free and open-source web-based photo management tool that you can easily self-host on your Raspberry Pi in minutes.
This tool gives you a very easy-to-use interface to manage photos without sacrificing looks. While it might not be as feature packed as tools like Photoprism or Immich, it is excellent for those wanting a simple photo manager.
Using this photo management tool, you can move, rename, describe, and even delete your photos in seconds. The key to this feeling better than just using your file browser is the software interface, which is designed so you can easily navigate through all of your photos.
PowerDNS ☛ Recursor: Extended DNS Errors Help You Troubleshooting | PowerDNS Blog
This post is about how Extended DNS Errors (EDE) can help you diagnose DNS issues. EDEs are described in rfc8914. An EDE has two parts: an error code and an optional error text. This information is sent to clients in an EDNS OPT record that is added to answer. This IANA document contains the most recent list of assigned EDE codes.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Metasploit on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Metasploit on Debian 12. Metasploit is a powerful open-source penetration testing framework used by security professionals to find and exploit vulnerabilities in systems and networks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pale Moon Browser on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pale Moon Browser on Manjaro. Pale Moon is an open-source web browser focused on customization, efficiency, and ease of use. Originally forked from Firefox, Pale Moon has evolved into an independent browser with its own layout engine and user interface platform.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Piwigo on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Piwigo on Manjaro. Piwigo is a powerful and user-friendly open-source photo gallery software that allows you to easily manage and share your digital photos. With its extensive features and customization options, Piwigo has become a popular choice among photography enthusiasts and professionals alike.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Set Java Environment Path in Ubuntu
This guide will demonstrate how to use the command-line terminal to set the Java environment path in Ubuntu, such as for servers or desktop environments. Setting the Java environment path in Ubuntu is crucial for developers looking to streamline their Java application development and execution process.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Lighttpd on Ubuntu Linux
Net2 ☛ How To View Outlook .msg Files in Ubuntu
Ever received an Outlook .msg file on your Ubuntu system and wondered how to open it? No worries!
Net2 ☛ How To Solve phpMyAdmin Not Working on Ubuntu 22.04
Is your phpMyAdmin throwing a wrench in your database management on Ubuntu 22.04? Fear not! This guide will equip you with the tools to diagnose and fix the issue, getting you back to work in no time. Understanding phpMyAdmin Think of phpMyAdmin as your friendly neighborhood database manager.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install Shotwell on Fedora
Shotwell is a personal photo manager that allows you to organize, view, and enhance your photos easily. This guide provides a simple walkthrough on installing Shotwell on Fedora, enabling you to take control of your digital photo collection with minimal effort.
Linux Journal ☛ How to Optimize Your GNU/Linux Kernel with Custom Parameters
Linux stands at the heart of countless operating systems, driving everything from personal computers to servers and embedded systems across the globe. Its flexibility and open-source nature allow for extensive customization, much of which is achieved through the adept manipulation of kernel parameters. These boot options are not just tools for the GNU/Linux connoisseur but essential instruments for any user seeking to optimize and troubleshoot their systems. This guide demystifies kernel parameters, illustrating their importance, common uses, and methods for modification.