In April, 1984, my father bought a computer for his home office, a Luxor ABC-802, with a Z80 CPU, 64 kilobytes of RAM, a yellow-on-black screen with 80 by 25 text mode, or about 160 by 75 pixels in graphics mode, and two floppy drives. It had BASIC in its ROM, and came with absolutely no games. If I wanted to play with it, I had to learn how to program, and write my own games. I learned BASIC, and over the next few years would learn Pascal, C, and more. I had found my passion. I was 14 years old and I knew what I wanted to do when I grew up.

When I was learning how to program, I thought it was important to really understand how computers work, how programming languages work, and how various tools like text editors work. I wanted to hone my craft and produce the finest code humanly possible. I was wrong.

This essay is a condensation of what I wish I had been told after I had learned the basics of how to code. Instead, I was told, in person and in magazine articles, that by the time I would be twenty five years old, I'd be too old to work as a programmer. It was critical that I learn as many algorithms, data structures, and languages as quickly as possible. Programming was, after all, a young man's game, and required being able to stay up all night, every night, to crank out more code than anyone else. That was the only way to succeed. It turns out that none of that was true: not the part about youth, nor the part of missing sleep, and especially not the part about gender.

As I write this essay, it will soon be forty years to the day since I first wrote computer code. I've managed to support myself by developing software, and I still write code every day. There is nothing else I would rather do for a living. I can't point at enormous successes and impressive feats, but I hope that surviving for decades in the industry gives me sufficient credentials to speak about software development.

This essay discusses some of the things I've learned about how to successfully build software. These are things I've learned from my own experience; I'm not a researcher, and there are few references to sources, and this is largely not supported by evidence. I'm basing this essay on my own experience, and if you disagree, that's fine.

My goal in this essay is to get the reader to think, to research, to learn, to ponder. My goal is not to tell the reader how to think, what to think, how things are, or to give the answer to every question about every aspect of the process of building software.