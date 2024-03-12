Many New HowTos Released by Linux Hint

To configure the DNS nameservers and DNS search domain using the “/etc/network/interfaces” file on the Debian 12 server operating system, you need to have the “resolvconf” program installed on your Debian 12 server.

In this article, we will show you how to install the “resolvconf” program on the Debian 12 server operating system so that you can easily manage the DNS nameservers and DNS search domain using the “/etc/network/interfaces” file.