This has it all backwards. User stories are great for tracking what users should be able to do and how to deliver value. But they're not great for understanding the work to be done.

A story can require a surprisingly large or small amount of work. You don't know until you break it down by analyzing how to do the task that's behind the story. We end up doing this and using stories in a way that leads to convoluted ticket titles, which all but tell you what the hidden task actually is.

Instead, tickets should be honest and be a straightforward task: [...]