Linux Kernel 6.8 Released. This is What's New.
Following almost two months of development effort, Linus Torvalds released Linux Kernel 6.8. This release brings the usual CPU, GPU updates across upcoming product line-ups, performance and security upgrades, networking, filesystem and more. Key highlights include Xe driver for Intel GPUs, the protection mode for block devices with mounted file systems, the Deadline server task scheduler mechanism, automatic optimization of merging identical memory pages, etc.