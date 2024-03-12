KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Improves Night Color, Discover, Plasma Wayland, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 12, 2024



Coming just a week after KDE Plasma 6.0.1, the KDE Plasma 6.0.2 update is here to fix a bug that caused the Night Color feature to fail to work on systems with certain GPUs and fix a crash in the Plasma Discover package manager that occurred when searching for some common terms like “libreoffice”.

KDE Plasma 6.0.2 also fixes an issue where the Plasma desktop could exit with a Wayland error when turning your monitor off and then back on, an issue with the “Move to Desktop > All Desktops” titlebar menu item on the Plasma X11 session, as well as a KWin crash that occurred when a window was opened on a secondary monitor plugged into a secondary graphics card.

