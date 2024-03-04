today's howtos
-
peppe8o ☛ ThingsBoard and Raspberry PI (part 1): Professional IoT dashboards
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install ThingsBoard on Raspberry PI computer boards.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ xbpsget CLI utility to install .xbps packages
Continuing the woofV project, this is the previous post:
https://bkhome.org/news/202403/pkgget-working-in-easyvoid-version-240229.html
I also posted about an updated help page for PKGget (PPM):
https://bkhome.org/news/202403/pkgget-help-page-updated.html
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Setup High Availability NFS Cluster on RHEL 9/8
In this blog post, we will show you how to setup high availability NFS cluster on RHEL 9 / 8 using pacemaker. NFS (Network File System) is the most widely server to provide files over network.
-
DebugPoint ☛ Using Fedora GNU/Linux as Daily Driver for Years [Real Tips]
Here are a few tips to keep using Fedora GNU/Linux as your daily driver for many years, based on my actual experiences. I have been a GNU/Linux desktop user and using GNU/Linux for daily driver for more than two decades.