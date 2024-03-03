Sequent 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT Targets Raspberry Pi Boards

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 03, 2024



Sequent Systems recently unveiled their latest offering: a 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT, an advanced expansion board tailored for the Raspberry Pi. This innovative product represents a substantial improvement over conventional mechanical relay HATs. It provides a robust and reliable solution, particularly suited for applications that demand frequent relay operations.

The product page states that the 16 Solid State Relays HAT is designed with an emphasis on durability and performance. Unlike mechanical relays with limited lifecycle operations, this solid-state version boasts an unlimited number of lifetime cycles, mitigating the risk of failure in high-use scenarios. Each relay supports up to 2.0A/24 VAC/DC with a typical Ron resistance of 60mΩ and minimal off-state leakage current, ensuring efficient and reliable performance.

