Megarelease Teething Problems

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 03, 2024,

updated Mar 03, 2024



As many have noticed, Neon’s release of Plasma 6 was not without its problems. We would like to apologise for the totally unexpected packaging problems as “Testing Edition” and “Unstable Edition” had been working just fine without these issues.

Of course the first round of fixes have already hit the “User Edition” archives. Expect more to follow as we continue to ‘Q.A.’ the packages and eliminate as many bugs as we can.

Read on

Nate has the same reporting: