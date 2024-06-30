Linux Devices and Hardware News
-
CNX Software ☛ Sipeed Tang Mega 138K Dock is a lower-cost GOWIN GW5AST FPGA + RISC-V development board
The Sipeed Tang Mega 138K Dock is a low-cost version of the Tang Mega 138K Pro development board launched last year with the GOWIN GW5AST FPGA + RISC-V SoC, two SPF+ cages, a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, and DVI Rx and Tx ports. The new Tang Mega 138K Dock keeps a GW5AST FPGA SoC but with a 484-ball package that fits on a smaller system-on-module, and does without the SPF+ cages, replaces the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface with a PCIe 2.0 x4 interface, and only uses a single HDMI port for DVI Rx or Tx.
-
CNX Software ☛ Infineon CY8CKIT-062S2-AI PSoC 6 Edge Hey Hi (AI) evaluation kit features multiple sensors, Arduino headers, Pmod connectors
Infineon CY8CKIT-062S2-AI evaluation kit is a hardware platform built around the PSoC 6 family of MCUs and designed to help developers easily create and test edge Hey Hi (AI) applications. The dev board features an array of sensors including radar, microphone, magnetometer, IMU, and an air pressure sensor, which make it easy for data collection applications.
-
CNX Software ☛ Elecrow LR1262 development board combines Raspberry Pi RP2040, SX1262 LoRaWAN module, and 1.8-inch LCD
Elecrow LR1262 development board combines a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller with the company’s LR1262 LoRaWAN module based on STM32WL LoRa SoC with support for 868 and 915 MHz frequency bands, and a 1.8-inch LCD.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 277: Edible Robots, A Personal Eclipse, And DIY PCBs To Die For
This week on the Podcast, it’s Kristina’s turn to ramble on alongside Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams. First up in the news: Paul Allen’s Living Computers Museum + Labs is being liquidated at auction after just 12 years of being open to the public. In Hackaday news, the 2024 Business Card Challenge ends next Tuesday, July 2nd, so this is your weekend to shine! Also, you’ve got about two weeks to get your talk proposals in for this year’s Supercon. (Can you believe it’s only four months away?)
-
Hackaday ☛ Reviving A Free 1990s Millport CNC Vertical Mill
When faced with the offer of free machining equipment, there is no realistic way to say ‘no’. This is how [Anthony Kouttron]’s brother [Thomas] got to pick up a large 1990s-era CNC machine as a new companion for his growing collection of such equipment. The trickiest part of the move to the new location was getting the machine to fit through the barn doors, requiring some impromptu disassembly of the Z-axis assembly, which required the use of an engine crane and some fine adjustments with the reinstallation. With that [Thomas] and [Anthony] got to gawk at their new prize in its new home.
-
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Business Card Challenge: POV Fidget Keeps Your Info In Their Hands
So what if we’re halfway through 2024? People who needed to fidget all along still need something to do with their hands. So why not hand them a solution with your information on it?
-
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printing With Sublime Sublimation
[Teaching Tech] got an interesting e-mail from [Johan] showing pictures of 3D prints with a dye-sublimated color image on the surface. Normally, we think of dye sublimation, we think of pressing color pictures onto fabric, especially T-shirts. But [Johan] uses a modified Epson inkjet printer and has amazing results, as you can see in the video below.
-
Hackaday ☛ 8MM Digitization For Anyone
There’s a pleasing retro analogue experience to shooting Super 8 film, giving as it does the feel of a 1970s home movie to your work. But once you’ve had the film developed, there’s a need for a projector to enjoy the result. Far better to digitize it for a more modern viewing and editing experience. [Elbert] has made a digitizer for 8mm film which takes the best approach, snapping each frame individually to be joined together in a video file as a whole.