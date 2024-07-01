5 Ways Using Linux Improved My Windows Experience

Tux Machines

Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Linux Mint 22 is codenamed “Wilma” and it’s planned for release in late July 2024. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 30th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support

Powered by Linux kernel 6.9, the new EndeavourOS release ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, along with updated components like the Mozilla Firefox 127 web browser, Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, Xorg Server 21.1.13, NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver, and Calamares 24.06.1.2 graphical installer.

US Supreme Court Upholds Right of Websites to Moderate Content

In a critically important decision today, the United States Supreme Court reaffirmed the strong conclusion that website operators have a constitutional right to moderate content posted on their sites. Although the primary issue that resolved the case turned on questions about the type of legal challenge that was brought, the five Justices in the majority—joined by one concurring Justice—made clear that governments cannot force online websites to carry content posted by users that they do not want to carry.   

(Updated) T-Display S3 Pro adds a 2.33” screen and phone OTG support

Swift on RISC-V: Launch of New Toolchain for RISC-V Hardware

The Swift programming community has taken a major step forward by introducing the first Swift toolchain for RISC-V hardware, designed to work with platforms like the VisionFive 2 single-board computer.

Affordable RISC-V Development Board Built Around 32-bit QingKe CH32V003 Processor

Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.

5 Ways Using Linux Improved My Windows Experience

Package Managers

Many people think that Linux is difficult to use, and there may be some truth to this claim. One thing that is true is that Linux takes a different approach to administration than Windows. As mentioned earlier, Linux is mainly configured through plain text files. This method has the advantage of transparency. To make system-wide changes, you only need a text editor and a root password.

This is a design trait that Linux inherited from Unix. Unix was intended to be a research project for programmers who knew what they were doing. While there’s more hand-holding on mainstream Linux distros if you want, you tend to get up close and personal with the OS if you use it seriously at all.

This is why if you’re passionate about computers, you should try using Linux, even if it’s just inside a virtual machine. It’s good hands-on training on how to set up and maintain a computer. I’ve been able to apply these skills to Windows, even if the software is different.

RIP, Phabeni [original]
We'll carry on publishing as usual
FSF adds three provisional board members
The FSF has advanced in its new governance process: We have installed three provisional board members, who have been participating in board meetings since March 23
FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware
FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS
GNU poke 4.2 released
I am happy to announce a new release of GNU poke, version 4.2
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS “Endeavour” the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro that features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment.
Pocket Z project aims to build $99 Linux PCs that fit in your pocket
It boots the Debian Linux-based Raspberry Pi OS with a few customizations
Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.6 as the fifth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
 
5 Ways Using Linux Improved My Windows Experience
Linux taught me to leave Windows Registry alone to avoid potential issues
10 best operating systems for Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi boardss have taken over the DIY projects landscape and have become synonymous with the term SB
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
How Well Do You Know Your FOSS Mascots?
The open-source community has a tradition of creating mascots — which tend to be cute, cuddly animals — rather than adopting staid logos
Top 10 Must-Have Android Widgets for a Seamless Experience
The 194th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 30th, 2024.
Angie 1.6 Web Server Introduces Sticky Sessions
Angie 1.6 web server offers full Nginx 1.27 compatibility plus new, useful additional features
Adélie Linux – independent distribution
Adélie Linux is an independently developed distribution that targets many different types of platforms
Review: The Unity desktop and Lomiri on Ubuntu Unity 24.04
About 14 years ago Canonical announced it was going to create its own desktop environment, called Unity
Initial work on Keychain
A month ago, I started working on a new application to manage your passwords in Plasma
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.1 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Updated Debian 11: 11.10 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 11 (codename "bullseye")
HiR Information Report: OpenBSD Power Management
OpenBSD's power management features are powerful and plenty
Forlinx FET3562J-C SoM features Rockchip RK3562(J) SoC with 1 TOP NPU, dual Ethernet, camera, display interfaces
The company only provides limited public software information such as support for Linux 5.10.198 with Qt 5.15, Android (TBD)
With GNU/Linux, Bangkok Finds Bang for the Buck [original]
maybe users moved from Vista 10 and 11 to GNU/Linux, seeing where Microsoft was heading with forced hardware "upgrades"
Krita 5.2.3: A Bugfix Release with Overhauled Build System
Krita 5.2.3 digital painting app is here with a reworked build system
Eek, Gradience Linux Theming App Has Archived its Github
Sad news for fans of Gradience, the 3rd-party tool to customise the look of GTK4/libadwaita apps
About My Part in the Creation of the Plasma 6.1 Wallpaper 'Reef'
A short recap: In Plasma 5 we predominantly had wallpapers with geometric features. They showed digital representations of nature or were completely abstract, which I never really liked.
OpenShot 3.2 Video Editor Brings Remove Gap Feature, New Themes, and More
OpenShot 3.2 open-source video editor was released over the weekend as a major update that introduces a better video editing experience through powerful new features, new themes, and performance enhancements.
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
Wine 9.12 Debuts with Updated Mono Engine
Wine 9.12 released, including initial support for user32 data structures and Mono engine 9.2.0 updates
The 10 Best Android Widgets I Can't Live Without
Chrome OS + GNU/Linux in Oceania: Impressive Growth [original]
in Oceania we're seeing growing usage levels of GNU/Linux
Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering
According to the product brief, the SL1620 is equipped with Linux OS
