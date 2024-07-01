5 Ways Using Linux Improved My Windows Experience

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2024



Many people think that Linux is difficult to use, and there may be some truth to this claim. One thing that is true is that Linux takes a different approach to administration than Windows. As mentioned earlier, Linux is mainly configured through plain text files. This method has the advantage of transparency. To make system-wide changes, you only need a text editor and a root password.

This is a design trait that Linux inherited from Unix. Unix was intended to be a research project for programmers who knew what they were doing. While there’s more hand-holding on mainstream Linux distros if you want, you tend to get up close and personal with the OS if you use it seriously at all.

This is why if you’re passionate about computers, you should try using Linux, even if it’s just inside a virtual machine. It’s good hands-on training on how to set up and maintain a computer. I’ve been able to apply these skills to Windows, even if the software is different.

Read on