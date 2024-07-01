Open Hardware: RISC-V, 3D Printing, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Swift on RISC-V: Launch of New Toolchain for RISC-V Hardware
The Swift programming community has taken a major step forward by introducing the first Swift toolchain for RISC-V hardware, designed to work with platforms like the VisionFive 2 single-board computer.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Affordable RISC-V Development Board Built Around 32-bit QingKe CH32V003 Processor
Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Best Filaments for 3D Printing 2024
The best filaments for 3D printing can not only provide good adhesion and avoid clogging your extruder but also build models with eye-popping colors, sharp details, and strong durability. Filament rolls are available in a virtually limitless array of different colors, including rainbow and translucent.
Doug Brown ☛ Playing 1080p H.264 video on my old 256 MB Raspberry Pi
This weekend I tinkered with my ancient Raspberry Pi. It’s the original Model B from 2012 that only has 256 MB of RAM. I bought it in July of 2012 for $35, and then a few months later they started being manufactured with 512 MB instead. I wish I had waited a little longer to buy mine!
Andreas ☛ Old Computer Challenge 2024
Last year I took part in the Old Computer Challenge, which was in fact the event that kick started this website, and my gateway drug into this whole blogging/smolnet community. The organizer Solene just announced a date and a theme for this year’s challenge, so let’s go for another round.
peppe8o ☛ Crowtail Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi – peppe8o Review
In this tutorial, I will review the Crowtail Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi, a kit with sensors
Hackaday ☛ Swapping Vinyl For Cardboard With This ESP32 Turntable
Cardboard is a surprisingly durable material, especially in its corrugated form. It’s extremely lightweight for its strength, is easy to work, can be folded and formed into almost any shape, is incredibly inexpensive, and when it has done its duty it can be recycled back into more paper. For these reasons, it’s often used in packaging material but it can be used to build all kinds of things outside of ensuring that products arrive at their locations safely. This working cardboard record player is one example.