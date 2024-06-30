today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ I wish systemd didn't require two units for each socket service
Triggered by our recent (and repeated) issue with xinetd restarts, we're considering partially or completely replacing our use of xinetd with systemd socket units on our future Ubuntu 24.04 machines. Xinetd generally works okay today, but our perception is that it's fallen out of style and may not last forever as a maintained and packaged thing in Ubuntu (it's already a 'universe' package). By contrast, systemd socket units and socket activation is definitely sticking around. However, I have a little petty gripe about systemd socket units (which also applies to systemd timer units), which is that they require you to provide two unit files, not one.
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ JSON Schema: require properties based on values of other properties
JSON Schema is a specification for defining schemas used to validate JSON objects. I recently had to figure out how to make sure certain properties are present, depending on a numeric value of another property.
If you want to experiment along, JSON Schema Validator is a good place to build up schemas and test them against inputs.
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ TIL: 8 versions of UUID and when to use them
About a month ago, I was onboarding a friend into one of my side project codebases and she asked me why I was using a particular type of UUID. I'd heard about this type while working on that project, and it's really neat. So instead of hogging that knowledge for just us, here it is: some good uses for different versions of UUID.
TecMint ☛ RHCSA Series: Learn to Operate and Manage Linux Servers – Part 7
In this article of the RHCSA series, we shine the spotlight on key concepts that you need to have at your fingertips to enable you to execute your tasks like a professional.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl Programming Language on Ubuntu 24.04
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Perl Programming Language on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Perl, short for “Practical Extraction and Reporting Language,” is a high-level, general-purpose programming language created by Larry Wall in 1987.
