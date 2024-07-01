Linux 6.10-rc6

This release continues to be fairly calm, and rc6 looks pretty small. It's also entirely just random small fixes spread all over, with no bigger pattern.

Mostly drivers, but we've got some random arch fixlets from Arnd (mostly compat syscall stuff), we've got some filesystem fixes (yes, bcachefs again), some bpf stuff with selftests etc.

Nothing really stands out, with the possible exception of a series of tty/serial reverts ("not ready yet, revert and we'll try again later").

Linus