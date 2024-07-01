Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) T-Display S3 Pro adds a 2.33” screen and phone OTG support

Swift on RISC-V: Launch of New Toolchain for RISC-V Hardware

The Swift programming community has taken a major step forward by introducing the first Swift toolchain for RISC-V hardware, designed to work with platforms like the VisionFive 2 single-board computer.

Affordable RISC-V Development Board Built Around 32-bit QingKe CH32V003 Processor

Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.

Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering

The Synaptics Astra platform introduces the SL-Series of AI-native IoT processors, utilizing Arm Cortex A-series CPUs. These SoCs are tailored for the IoT commercial market, featuring hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing in audio, video, and speech.

news

Linux 6.10-rc6

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS “Endeavour” the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro that features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment.
Pocket Z project aims to build $99 Linux PCs that fit in your pocket
It boots the Debian Linux-based Raspberry Pi OS with a few customizations
Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.6 as the fifth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
With GNU/Linux, Bangkok Finds Bang for the Buck [original]
maybe users moved from Vista 10 and 11 to GNU/Linux, seeing where Microsoft was heading with forced hardware "upgrades"
Krita 5.2.3: A Bugfix Release with Overhauled Build System
Krita 5.2.3 digital painting app is here with a reworked build system
OpenShot 3.2 Video Editor Brings Remove Gap Feature, New Themes, and More
OpenShot 3.2 open-source video editor was released over the weekend as a major update that introduces a better video editing experience through powerful new features, new themes, and performance enhancements.
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
 
GNU poke 4.2 released
I am happy to announce a new release of GNU poke, version 4.2
Linux 6.10-rc6
new RC of Linux
FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware
FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS
PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Audio CD Rippers, 15th Anniversary for Chief Editor
Some PCLOS news
How Well Do You Know Your FOSS Mascots?
The open-source community has a tradition of creating mascots — which tend to be cute, cuddly animals — rather than adopting staid logos
Android Leftovers
Top 10 Must-Have Android Widgets for a Seamless Experience
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 30th, 2024
The 194th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 30th, 2024.
Angie 1.6 Web Server Introduces Sticky Sessions
Angie 1.6 web server offers full Nginx 1.27 compatibility plus new, useful additional features
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Adélie Linux – independent distribution
Adélie Linux is an independently developed distribution that targets many different types of platforms
Review: The Unity desktop and Lomiri on Ubuntu Unity 24.04
About 14 years ago Canonical announced it was going to create its own desktop environment, called Unity
Initial work on Keychain
A month ago, I started working on a new application to manage your passwords in Plasma
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.1 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Updated Debian 11: 11.10 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 11 (codename "bullseye")
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
FOSS, BSD, coding, and more
Latest Development Updates From EasyOS and OE (OpenEmbedded)
BK's latest
HiR Information Report: OpenBSD Power Management
OpenBSD's power management features are powerful and plenty
Forlinx FET3562J-C SoM features Rockchip RK3562(J) SoC with 1 TOP NPU, dual Ethernet, camera, display interfaces
The company only provides limited public software information such as support for Linux 5.10.198 with Qt 5.15, Android (TBD)
Eek, Gradience Linux Theming App Has Archived its Github
Sad news for fans of Gradience, the 3rd-party tool to customise the look of GTK4/libadwaita apps
About My Part in the Creation of the Plasma 6.1 Wallpaper 'Reef'
A short recap: In Plasma 5 we predominantly had wallpapers with geometric features. They showed digital representations of nature or were completely abstract, which I never really liked.
Programming Leftovers
stories related to coding
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web
5 stories more
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, C64, and More
Some hardware picks
Windows TCO: Microsoft Cracked, Windows Insecure by Design, More Breaches
awful track record
today's howtos
afternoon howtos or noon time howtos
Games: Steam, WireGuard on Steam Deck, and Proton Experimental
Some gaming news
Wine 9.12 Debuts with Updated Mono Engine
Wine 9.12 released, including initial support for user32 data structures and Mono engine 9.2.0 updates
Android Leftovers
The 10 Best Android Widgets I Can't Live Without
Chrome OS + GNU/Linux in Oceania: Impressive Growth [original]
in Oceania we're seeing growing usage levels of GNU/Linux
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering
According to the product brief, the SL1620 is equipped with Linux OS
Security Leftovers
Security stories
Linux Devices and Hardware News
Open Hardware/Modding focus
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
GNU/Linux Devices and Raspberry Pi
Some news about Raspberry Pi and more
Mozilla Buzzword Slinging and Servo
Some Mozilla news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and More
Some misc. stories, mostly FOSS
today's howtos
howtos for the afternoon/evening
Battlemage and Linux
a pair of links
Openwashing Leftovers
Openwashing picks for today
More Original Stories Again in Tux Machines [original]
We are hoping to bring more original stories
Swaziland: Windows Falls Below 10% Market Share [original]
Like in most countries in Africa, Windows is perishing fast in Swaziland
Android Leftovers
Looking for more ways to lock down your Android? Here's how to do it
Canonical Debuts LTS Distroless Docker Images
Canonical announced it is providing distroless Docker images, complete with 12 years of support, in line with what it offers for Ubuntu Pro....
Can Raspberry Pi Run Linux? What You Need To Know
So you're on the hunt for a single-board computer (SBC) for your embedded systems or networking projects
6 Free Apps to Edit / Annotate PDF Files in Ubuntu Desktop
Looking for an app to sign, annotate, or edit PDF files in Ubuntu Linux
openSUSE Unveils Agama 9 Installer with Enhanced UI
The new openSUSE Agama 9 installer introduces a sleek web interface
RAUC open-source OTA update solution for embedded Linux ported to Rock Pi 4 SBC
RAUC open-source OTA update solution enabling A/B updates for embedded Linux images has recently been ported to the Radxa Rock Pi 4 Model B SBC powered by a Rockchip OP1 SoC by the project’s maintainer
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to interrogate a system
Mauna Linux – Debian-based distribution
Mauna Linux is an operating system based on Debian Stable
This week in KDE: everything, I think
We spent an enormous amount of time working on bug-fixing and polishing tasks for Plasma 6.1 this week
Milk-V Reveals Technical Specs of Milk-V Jupiter RISC-V Mini-ITX PC
Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC
What happens to EPEL-7 when EL-7 goes EOL
What is happening to RHEL-7
today's howtos
morning howtos
This Week in GNOME: #154 Pride Day!
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 21 to June 28.
Games: STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, Mousebusters, and More
8 latest posts from gamingonlinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles