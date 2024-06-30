Forlinx FET3562J-C SoM features Rockchip RK3562(J) SoC with 1 TOP NPU, dual Ethernet, camera, display interfaces

Tux Machines

Swift on RISC-V: Launch of New Toolchain for RISC-V Hardware

The Swift programming community has taken a major step forward by introducing the first Swift toolchain for RISC-V hardware, designed to work with platforms like the VisionFive 2 single-board computer.

Affordable RISC-V Development Board Built Around 32-bit QingKe CH32V003 Processor

Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.

Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering

The Synaptics Astra platform introduces the SL-Series of AI-native IoT processors, utilizing Arm Cortex A-series CPUs. These SoCs are tailored for the IoT commercial market, featuring hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing in audio, video, and speech.

Milk-V Reveals Technical Specs of Milk-V Jupiter RISC-V Mini-ITX PC

Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC. This product is noted for being one of the first Mini ITX devices to support both RVA22 and RVV1.0 standards, marking a significant development in RISC-V based computing.

(Updated) HiFive Unmatched SBC showcases new FU740 RISC-V SoC

HiFive Unmatched (click images to enlarge) Demonstrated at the Linley Fall Processor Conference, the HiFive Unmatched is billed as the “world’s fastest native RISC-V development platform.” The Unmatched is primarily designed to power PCs. Yet, with a processor that may well be slower than the quad- A72 Broadcom SoC on the Raspberry Pi 4, SiFive’s potential PC customers are likely eyeing the low-end Linux laptop niche currently led by Google’s ChromeOS. We imagine the Unmatched will also inspire some embedded designs.

Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro Features Octa-core Rockchip RK3576 with 6 TOPS NPU

The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro is powered by the Rockchip RK3576 SoC, which includes a 6 TOPS NPU and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. This latest model enhances its predecessor with advanced computing capabilities, featuring dual GbE ports and flexible storage options.

SLG47910V 1K LUT: The First Low-Density FPGA in the ForgeFPGA Family

The SLG47910V IC integrated into the board is designed for low power consumption and includes 1120 5-bit Lookup Tables, 1120 D Flip-Flops and a memory configuration comprising 5 kb of distributed memory and 32 kb of block RAM. It features a 50 MHz on-chip oscillator and a phase-locked loop that can utilize an external source or the internal oscillator.

WebDAQ Series: Log, Monitor and Control Remotely

The WebDAQ 904 model is designed to manage high-accuracy measurements from up to four analog inputs. It is suitable for various sensors such as strain gauges, RTDs, thermocouples, and load cells. Key technical specifications include:

Sipeed Showcases Tang Mega 138K Dock with GOWIN Series FPGA

The Sipeed Tang Mega 138K Dock is an advanced and compact FPGA development platform designed to meet both high-performance requirements and cost-effective solutions. Featuring the GOWIN GW5AST RISC-V FPGA, this platform includes a development board with key features such as PCIe x4, a GbE port, and multiple I/Os.

9to5Linux

Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates

Debian 12.6 is here four and a half months after Debian 12.5 as the fifth point release of Debian Bookworm, because Debian 12.3 was never released, and it’s still powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which will be supported upstream until December 2026.

Raspberry Pi 5 M.2 HAT+ Review: It Just Works!

The official M.2 HAT is called M.2 HAT+ promising up to 500 MB/s data transfer to and from NVMe drives attached to it, which can be in 2230 or 2242 form factors. After a long wait, my local supplier finally received the official M.2 HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5 so I can’t be happier to share my thoughts about it with you.

Internet Society

Return to Everest: Happily Connected Sherpas

In early May, I made my fourth visit in the past two years to the villages of Khunde and Khumjung in Nepal. At 3,800 meters above sea level, nestled beautifully in the Himalayas, the two villages host our Everest Community Network (the highest in the world) and are home to over 1,000 happily connected Sherpas.  

news

Forlinx FET3562J-C SoM features Rockchip RK3562(J) SoC with 1 TOP NPU, dual Ethernet, camera, display interfaces

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 30, 2024

Forlinx FET3562J-C SoM and carrier board specifications

Quoting: Forlinx FET3562J-C SoM features Rockchip RK3562(J) SoC with 1 TOP NPU, dual Ethernet, camera, display interfaces - CNX Software —

The company mentions that the SoM can be configured with RK3562J or the RK3562 SoC, the RK3562 offers faster processing speeds with its 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores and 1 TOPS NPU, while RK3562J’s cores are clocked at up to 1.8GHz so that it can operate reliably in a wide -40 to +85°C temperature range, and does not include an NPU.

The SoM has support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1 for graphics and compute acceleration, along with a dedicated 2D hardware engine. It also includes a high-quality JPEG encoder and decoder and supports LVDS, MIPI DSI, and RGB display interfaces. The processor is also compatible with TensorFlow, MXNet, PyTorch, and Caffe AI frameworks, making it easy to convert and deploy machine learning models. The company only provides limited public software information such as support for Linux 5.10.198 with Qt 5.15, Android (TBD), and AMP (TBD), but customers will get hardware-related documentation such as a datasheet, a user guide, carrier board schematics, carrier board PCB layout, and SoM pinmux, and software resources including OS image, testing demo, source code, manual, and compiling environment.

Read on

maybe users moved from Vista 10 and 11 to GNU/Linux, seeing where Microsoft was heading with forced hardware "upgrades"
Krita 5.2.3 digital painting app is here with a reworked build system
OpenShot 3.2 open-source video editor was released over the weekend as a major update that introduces a better video editing experience through powerful new features, new themes, and performance enhancements.
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
Wine 9.12 released, including initial support for user32 data structures and Mono engine 9.2.0 updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.6 as the fifth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
in Oceania we're seeing growing usage levels of GNU/Linux
OpenBSD's power management features are powerful and plenty
The company only provides limited public software information such as support for Linux 5.10.198 with Qt 5.15, Android (TBD)
Sad news for fans of Gradience, the 3rd-party tool to customise the look of GTK4/libadwaita apps
A short recap: In Plasma 5 we predominantly had wallpapers with geometric features. They showed digital representations of nature or were completely abstract, which I never really liked.
The 10 Best Android Widgets I Can't Live Without
According to the product brief, the SL1620 is equipped with Linux OS
Like in most countries in Africa, Windows is perishing fast in Swaziland
Looking for more ways to lock down your Android? Here's how to do it
Canonical announced it is providing distroless Docker images, complete with 12 years of support, in line with what it offers for Ubuntu Pro....
So you're on the hunt for a single-board computer (SBC) for your embedded systems or networking projects
Looking for an app to sign, annotate, or edit PDF files in Ubuntu Linux
The new openSUSE Agama 9 installer introduces a sleek web interface
RAUC open-source OTA update solution enabling A/B updates for embedded Linux images has recently been ported to the Radxa Rock Pi 4 Model B SBC powered by a Rockchip OP1 SoC by the project’s maintainer
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to interrogate a system
Mauna Linux is an operating system based on Debian Stable
We spent an enormous amount of time working on bug-fixing and polishing tasks for Plasma 6.1 this week
Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC
What is happening to RHEL-7
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 21 to June 28.
The latest iteration of Deepin, V23 RC2, is here and the developers are looking for testers
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira of Linux
The open-source, cross-platform, and free video editor Shotcut has been updated today to version 24.06, a release that introduces new features, new filters, and other changes.
Android updates are about to get a lot easier | Digital Trends
Marknote is a rich text editor and note management tool using Markdown
A review of the official M.2 HAT+ for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer that lets you have a stable and faster internal storage drive.
System76’s COSMIC desktop environment (ecosystem?) is shaping up to be something truly out of this world
Celluloid 0.27, a simple and powerful GTK+ frontend for the mpv video player
Tiling Shell, the Windows 11-esque window snapping extension I spotlighted last week received an update at the weekend
Fatdog64 Linux is a small yet versatile 64-bit multi-user Linux distribution
Linux security is an interesting beast
The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro is powered by the Rockchip RK3576 SoC, which includes a 6 TOPS NPU and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM
The SBC runs Linux on a penta-core, 64-bit SiFive FU740 SoC and offers 2x M.2 and PCIe x16 for graphics
tells clients, too
about 7% of Americans were estimated to be Chromebook (or ChromeOS) users, based on statCounter, compared to 62% that were Windows users on desktops/laptops
Some of the latest articles