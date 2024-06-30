posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 30, 2024



Quoting: Forlinx FET3562J-C SoM features Rockchip RK3562(J) SoC with 1 TOP NPU, dual Ethernet, camera, display interfaces - CNX Software —

The company mentions that the SoM can be configured with RK3562J or the RK3562 SoC, the RK3562 offers faster processing speeds with its 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores and 1 TOPS NPU, while RK3562J’s cores are clocked at up to 1.8GHz so that it can operate reliably in a wide -40 to +85°C temperature range, and does not include an NPU.

The SoM has support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1 for graphics and compute acceleration, along with a dedicated 2D hardware engine. It also includes a high-quality JPEG encoder and decoder and supports LVDS, MIPI DSI, and RGB display interfaces. The processor is also compatible with TensorFlow, MXNet, PyTorch, and Caffe AI frameworks, making it easy to convert and deploy machine learning models. The company only provides limited public software information such as support for Linux 5.10.198 with Qt 5.15, Android (TBD), and AMP (TBD), but customers will get hardware-related documentation such as a datasheet, a user guide, carrier board schematics, carrier board PCB layout, and SoM pinmux, and software resources including OS image, testing demo, source code, manual, and compiling environment.