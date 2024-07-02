Games: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, Humble Bundle, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ 100 updates later, Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is shaping up to be a fantastic squad-tactics RPG
Since entering Early Acccess in October last year, Trese Brothers have been steadily building up Cyber Knights: Flashpoint into something great. They sent word that they've recently hit over 100 updates, and there's some really big stuff that's being added.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Do a little speed-running with the Summer Games Done Quick Humble Bundle
Supporting Doctors Without Borders, Games Done Quick is back and so is the Summer Games Done Quick Humble Bundle.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cattle Country is Red Dead Redemption meets Stardew Valley
Castle Pixel, LLC. who made Blossom Tales recently announced Cattle Country, a pixel-art take on Red Dead Redemption meets Stardew Valley. Their last game, Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince, actually did have Native Linux support so perhaps they may do it again for this one. Otherwise, it will likely run well enough with Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bazzite 3.5 gets updated NVIDIA drivers, expanded handheld support (including Steam Deck OLED)
Bazzite is one of the best options to get Linux on various gaming handhelds, and the 3.5.0 release is out now that has improvements pretty much everywhere with expanded hardware support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Drill-ship survival game Volcanoids has a new cozy looking update out
Volcanoids is a brilliant idea for a survival game where your base is a moving drill-ship, and the Interior Innovations Update allows you to make things look a lot more cozy.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-8 and 9-9 fixes Resident Evil on GOG, various other game fixes
With the original Resident Evil now on GOG and the later games to come, GE-Proton / Proton-GE has a new release out to fix some issues in it and other games.