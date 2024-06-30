Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, C64, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Laptop mod lets you type in Morse code by slamming the lid shut at the correct rhythm — No parties involved take responsibility for damage to the screen, hinge, or sanity
In the past, we've also covered topics like Morse Code transmitting and receiving on Raspberry Pi and a Pi Zero W mod that converts Telegram messages to blinking-light Morse code. In the modern day, the most realistic use of Morse code is well outside the needs of most consumers. But Morse code is still quite valuable for applications where other electronic methods are unavailable or could fail, including plane/boat communications and plenty of infamous rescue stories throughout history.
-
[Repeat] Jeff Geerling ☛ Testing new Raspberry Pi 5 Cases - $7 to $79
The Pi 5's thermals are close enough to the Pi 4 that old cooling solutions work okay, but the port layout and inclusion of a power button means at least minimal redesigns are necessary.
Here are a few of the Pi 5 cases I've been testing (most for over a month, in various places), and my thoughts on each.
-
Terence Eden ☛ The Bite
After seeing my adventures in viewing my CT Scan using Linux, he generously offered to help print them out using the dental lab's resin printer.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ The Apple II shows how amazing the C64 was
I cannot overstate how much fun this machine is. It’s an all-in-one box of retro goodness, from its expansion slots and thocky keyboard, to its specific artefact colour palette and beeps. My cheeks have hurt from the amount of smiling this machine has caused, and I can’t wait to pay this house deposit so I can slowly build it up with more cards and capabilities. I almost went for a IIGS instead, but I’m glad I have something with a case that harkens back to that original Apple ][ Woz and his team put together. It’s a living piece of computer history, back when they were designed to be expanded, fixed, and tinkered with.