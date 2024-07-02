Proprietary Software and Windows TCO: LockBit, Dead People, and TeamViewer Breach
India Times ☛ Proactive measures against cyber vulnerabilities are vital: Here’s how companies can get started
Many of these vulnerabilities are found within Microsoft Windows itself. CISA’s (the United States government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) constantly updated the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog details such exploits, including: [...]
The Register UK ☛ Indonesian government didn't backup ransomwared data
The audit and revelation that Indonesia lacks a backup plan came in aftermath of ransomware attack on the nation’s Temporary National Data Center (PDNS) that took place on June 20th and resulted in widespread disruption of digital services.
Government officials communicated that a fresh variant of the LockBit malware, named Brain Cipher, was used in the attack.
Cyble Inc ☛ Synnovis Struggles To Regain Footing After Devastating NHS Cyberattack
The ransomware attack that crippled Synnovis, a key pathology provider for southeast London’s NHS Trusts, continues to disrupt critical services nearly a month after the initial attack. While some progress has been made, the slow recovery highlights the fragility of healthcare infrastructure and the potential for wider patient data breaches.
Security Week ☛ TeamViewer Hack Officially Attributed to Russian Cyberspies
TeamViewer has confirmed that the Russian cyberespionage group APT29 appears to be behind the recent hack.