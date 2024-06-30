Windows TCO: Microsoft Cracked, Windows Insecure by Design, More Breaches
-
Bitdefender ☛ Russian [crackers] read your emails to us, Microsoft warns more customers
Once the [crackers] had compromised Microsoft staff accounts, they were able to access communications exchanged between the company and its customers.
Microsoft is now actively notifying affected customers with details of how they can determine which of their emails were accessed. Although some customers had previously been informed that their private communications had been compromised, others are only learning about the security breach now.
-
The Register UK ☛ Windows: Insecure by design
Former senior White House cyber policy director AJ Grotto said it best: he asserted it was fair to classify Microsoft and its products as a national security concern.
-
Security Week ☛ US Announces Charges, Reward for Russian National Behind Wiper Attacks on Ukraine
According to court documents, the 22-year-old Stigal conspired to use a US company’s services to distribute WhisperGate to the systems of dozens of Ukrainian government entities.
A Master Boot Record (MBR) wiper masquerading as ransomware, WhisperGate was first seen on victim systems on January 13, 2022, but the attacks had been prepared months in advance.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Italy Ransomware Attacks: Three Companies Hit In 24 Hours
Hackers have claimed three prominent cyberattacks in Italy in the last 24 hours. The Italy ransomware attacks were allegedly carried out by the RansomHub and RansomHouse groups. RansomHub targeted the websites of the Cloud Europe and Mangimi Fusco firms, while RansomHouse took credit for orchestrating a cyberattack on Francesco Parisi.
-
The Record ☛ Chicago children's hospital says nearly 800,000 affected by January ransomware attack
In filings with regulators in Texas, Maine and California this week, the hospital said 791,784 people had data exposed when [attackers] gained access to their systems between January 26-31.
-
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Alerts More Customers to Email Theft in Expanding Midnight Blizzard [Breach]
Shockwaves from the Russian government’s [breach] of Microsoft’s corporate infrastructure continue to spread with news that the software giant is notifying surprised customers that their emails were also stolen by the Midnight Blizzard [attackers].
-
Security Week ☛ Chicago Children's Hospital Says 791,000 Impacted by Ransomware Attack
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is informing hundreds of thousands of individuals that their personal and health information has been compromised as a result of a ransomware attack.
-
Wired ☛ The US Wants to Integrate the Commercial Space Industry With Its Military to Prevent Cyber Attacks
The US Department of Defense believes its new partnership, called Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve (CASR), would enhance US national security and the country’s competitive advantage in space. It would go some way beyond the relationship between government and private contractor that already exists.
In some cases, the commercial sector has advanced rapidly beyond government capabilities. This situation exists in numerous countries with a space capability and may apply in certain areas in the US too.