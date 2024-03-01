today's howtos
Bruce Perens ☛ Linux on HP Sceptre x360
February, 2024. I purchased an HP Sceptre x360 16′ laptop with 3840×2400 UHD+ display. I got this because it was affordable and had about the highest resolution display unless there is some exotic and unaffordable 8K laptop out there.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Generate SSH Keys in PEM Format
SSH (Secure Shell) keys are a pair of cryptographic keys used to authenticate to an SSH server as an alternative to password-based logins. A key pair consists of a public key, which you can share freely, and a private key, which must be kept secure.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to turn a Raspberry Pi into a surveillance system with ZoneMinder
Net2 ☛ How To Fix “failed to start ntpd.service : unit ntpd.service not found” Error in Ubuntu
This article addresses a common error encountered by Ubuntu users when managing the Network Time Protocol Daemon (NTPD): [...]
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install Laravel on Debian 12
Laravel is a free, open-source PHP web application framework used for web development.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install OnlyOffice Desktop Editors in Ubuntu 22.04
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install OnlyOffice Desktop Editors office suite and keep it up-to-date in Ubuntu 22.04. Though the title said for Ubuntu 22.04, it also works in GNU/Linux Mint (exclude Snap) and Debian. OnlyOffice, formerly TeamLab, is a free office suite.
How to Install and Use Dockge on Linux: A Step-By-Step Guide
Are you struggling between the sluggishness of Docker (or Podman) CLI and the heaviness of Portainer?
LinuxConfig ☛ Guide to Installing Cinnamon Desktop on Ubuntu
LinuxConfig ☛ Guide to Installing Mate Desktop on Ubuntu
Make Tech Easier ☛ Wi-Fi Not Working in Linux? Here’s How to Fix it
Lack of Wi-Fi connectivity is a common problem with modern GNU/Linux systems. Learn how you can diagnose and fix this issue for your PC today.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Cassandra on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Cassandra on Fedora 39. Apache Cassandra is a highly scalable, high-performance distributed NoSQL database designed to handle large amounts of structured data across commodity servers. Cassandra offers strong consistency and high availability by replicating data across multiple nodes with no single point of failure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kdenlive on Debian 12. Kdenlive is an open-source, non-linear video editing software that provides both basic and advanced functionality for creating professional-grade videos. With its multi-track timeline, extensive effects library, and wide format support, Kdenlive is a powerful tool for video editors and aspiring filmmakers alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server on openSUSE [Ed: Is is proprietary and it does not truly run on GNU/Linux, it's a lie]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server on openSUSE. Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server is a robust and widely-used database management system that supports a variety of transaction processing, business intelligence, and analytics applications.
ID Root ☛ PHP Session and Cookies with Examples
In the realm of web development, managing user sessions and data persistence is crucial for creating dynamic, secure, and user-friendly web applications. PHP, a server-side scripting language, offers robust support for sessions and cookies, enabling developers to handle user data effectively.
Red Hat ☛ Dynamically manage apps with the Argo CD plug-in generator
Argo CD introduced us to the concepts of ApplicationSets and generators sometime ago. It added several generators, such as the Git generator and the list generator (to get full details on those, see the Argo CD documentation).
The idea behind these new generators is to provide users, developers, administrators, and platform teams with a way to create their flavor of generator with a basic web application server that exposes a POST path with a JSON body of the desired schema.