14 Best Free and Open Source Linux Issue Tracking Systems

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2024



There is a wide range of issue tracking systems that have been released under an open source license. To provide an insight into the software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 high quality Linux issue tracking systems. We have chosen software of varying complexity, with some applications concentrating on being as simple to set up and configure as possible.

Here’s our recommendations captured in a legendary ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

