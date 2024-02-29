Microsoft-Funded Openwashing and Hype at FOSDEM, Opencollective Shutting Down
Open-source AI at FOSDEM [Ed: Openwashing plagiarism]
At FOSDEM 2024 in Brussels, the AI and Machine Learning devroom hosted several talks about open-source AI models. With talks about a definition of open-source AI, "ethical" restrictions in licenses, and the importance of open data sets, in particular for non-English languages, the devroom provided an overview of the current state of the domain.
Opencollective shutting down
It remains our fiduciary responsibility to safeguard each collective's charitable assets and ensure funds are used solely for specified charitable purposes.
We will be providing assistance and support to you, whether you choose to spend out and close down your collective or continue your work through another 501(c)(3) organization or fiscal sponsor.
Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to several of our colleagues today as we pare down our core staff to reduce costs. I will be staying on staff to support collectives through this transition, along with Wayne Kleppe, our Finance Administrator.
Regarding the announcement to dissolve Open Collective Foundation
You may be aware of recent developments regarding the dissolution of Open Collective Foundation (OCF) by the end of the year 2024. We are extremely sad to hear the news and are still processing it, but we wanted to send a quick note to our collectives. Please be assured Open Source Collective is not affected and will continue to operate as usual. Our organizations are distinct entities, each with its own budget, accounts, staff, board of directors, and mission.
The Open Collective Foundation is shutting down
The Open Collective Foundation is an organization created to provide legal and financial services for non-profit projects, many of which are associated with free software. Projects hosted there are now beginning to report that the Open Collective Foundation will be shutting down at the end of the year, with an unwinding process over that time.
Unfortunately, over the past year, we have learned that Open Collective Foundation's business model is not sustainable with the number of complex services we have offered and the fees we pay to the Open Collective Inc. tech platform. In late 2023, we made the decision to pause accepting new collectives in order to create space for us to address the issues. Unfortunately, it became clear that it would not be financially feasible to make the necessary corrections, and we determined that OCF is not viable.Some more information can be found in the Dissolution FAQ. Note that the Open Collective Foundation is distinct from Open Source Collective, which has hastened to point out that it remains in operation as before, and both are distinct from the Open Collective platform.
