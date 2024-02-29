Microsoft-Funded Openwashing and Hype at FOSDEM, Opencollective Shutting Down

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Mesa’s NVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for NVIDIA Hardware Is Now Stable

Collabora’s Faith Ekstrand writes in a blog post that a new merge request that landed earlier today in the Mesa graphics stack and which removes the non-conformant implementation warnings for NVK and changes the Meson configuration option from nouveau-experimental to nouveau, makes the open-source driver stable.

Distrobox 1.7 Improves NVIDIA Support, Wolfi Containers, and Adds New Flags

Distrobox 1.7 comes with important changes like improved support for NVIDIA systems, improved support for Wolfi containers, improved support for rootful containers for exported graphical apps, better systemd support for initful containers, better login shell management, and improved Terminfo support.

Kali Linux 2024.1 Penetration Testing Distro Is Here with Linux 6.6 LTS, New Look

In the good tradition of keeping Kali Linux’s interface fresh every year, Kali Linux 2024.1 brings a 2024 theme refresh for a fresh new look and feel by adding new wallpapers and themes to the desktop, boot loader, and login screen, as well as a few new app icons. The theme refresh was done for both the regular Kali and Kali Purple editions.

KDE neon 6 Distro Now Available with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment

KDE Plasma 6 was released earlier today by the KDE Project and it’s making its way into the software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release distributions, including Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, OpenMandriva Lx, and others.

KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Powered by the modern Wayland Linux graphics platform and ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment introduces initial HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, support for color blindness correction filters, and a new look and feel with floating panel by default.

Tails 6.0 Officially Released, Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” and GNOME 43

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Tails 6.0 ships with the GNOME 43 desktop environment by default and features error detection for Persistent Storage to help you diagnose hardware failures, protection against malicious USB devices, and support for automatically mounting external devices.

LinuxGizmos.com

Collabora’s Recent Advances in Open Source Boot Chains and Vulkan Drivers

SolidRun’s First x86-based COM Express 7 Module Taps Ryzen V3000 Embedded V3C48 Processor

Arduino Debuts Nano 33 BLE Rev2 with Dual IMUs and MicroPython Support

ADLINK’s IIOT Gateway Leverages NXP i.MX 8M Plus Processor for Remote Edge Solutions

Internet Society

Everything You Need to Know to Build a Community Network

Accessing the Internet isn’t just challenging in many rural, remote, and low-income urban areas—it’s a significant hurdle. The digital divide looms large, it has many causes, and it affects people from diverse backgrounds all over the world.  

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a5

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tails 6.0

These alerts can help you diagnose hardware failures on your USB stick and backup your Persistent Storage before it's too late.

news

Microsoft-Funded Openwashing and Hype at FOSDEM, Opencollective Shutting Down

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 29, 2024,
updated Feb 29, 2024

Shengjin Lezhe Albania

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

LibreOffice 24.2.1 Office Suite Is Out with More Than 100 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.2.1 as the first point release to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series fixing more than 100 bugs.
LXQt 2.0 to Rely Entirely on Qt6, Qt5 Support Concluded
April's LXQt 2.0 release brings a revamped menu with improved search and favorites, powered by Qt6 for enhanced performance
Microsoft-Funded Openwashing and Hype at FOSDEM, Opencollective Shutting Down
OSI and others
Tails 6.0 Officially Released, Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” and GNOME 43
Tails, the Debian-based security-focused Linux distribution aimed at preserving Internet privacy and anonymity, has been updated today to version 6.0.
I've Not Tried KDE's Frameworks 6/Plasma 6 Yet, But... [original]
somewhat of an 'unknown' or an enigma
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
5 stories regarding Linux and hardware
KDE MegaRelease 6
The KDE community proudly presents Plasma 6, Frameworks 6 and Gear 24.02
KDE Neon Distro Now Ships with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment
KDE neon, a rock-solid distribution based on Ubuntu LTS releases and leveraging the KDE community software, has been updated today to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.
GNU/Linux in Albania at 9%? Almost Same as Greece at 11%? [original]
Greece at 11% for GNU/Linux users?
Kali Linux 2024.1 Penetration Testing Distro Is Here with Linux 6.6 LTS, New Look
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.1 as the first update in 2024 for this Debian-based, rolling-release distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
Collabora’s Recent Advances in Open Source Boot Chains and Vulkan Drivers
This month, Collabora has announced two significant advancements in open-source technology
Miracle-WM Is a New Tiling Wayland Compositor Based on Mir
Canonical employee Matthew Kosarek announced today a new project that leverages the Mir display server, called miracle-wm, which is a tiling Wayland compositor with a window manager in the style of i3, Sway, or Hyprland.
Kiwi TCMS 13.1
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 13.1!
SDDM Login Manager 0.21.0 Released! Improved Qt6 & Wayland Support
SDDM, the Simple Desktop Display Manager, announced new 0.21.0 released a few hours ago
 
Android Leftovers
How to hide unwanted or private apps on Android
Events, LibrePlanet 2024, and FreeBSD Journal
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly
2 new episodes
Kernel, Graphics, and Recent Collabora Work
mostly the core work
Programming Leftovers
R, Rust, and more
Microsoft Antitrust Violations, Bad Behaviour, and Windows Incidents/Breaches (TCO)
many stories for today
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed, Clown Computing, and More
mostly corporate fluff from SUSE
Web: WordPress 6.5 Beta 3, Tor Browser 13.5a5, and Why Use Firefox
3 bits of FOSS news/releases
Free Software: Tomb, Alternatives to VMware, and Spritely
Some FOSS news
Games: Veloren, Steam Deck, Proton, and More
5 stories from Liam Dawe
today's howtos
only 9 for now
Accessibility in Ptyxis
Ptyxis is the new name of what was formerly Prompt
eSpeak NG – text-to-speech software
This is free and open source software
3 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based XMPP Clients
They are all free and open source goodness
LuckFox Pico Pro and Pico Max – Rockchip RV1106 powered boards with 10/100M Ethernet and camera support
The LuckFox LuckFox Pico Pro and Pico Max are two new Rockchip RV1106-powered development boards that offer a Linux-based development platform for IoT applications
10 Best Free Graphical Web Browsers
There are many different web browsers available for Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Sudo and its alternatives
Sudo is a ubiquitous tool for running commands with the privileges of another user on Unix-like operating systems
A modest update to Qubes OS
Qubes OS is a security-focused desktop Linux distribution built on Fedora Linux and the Xen hypervisor
Security Leftovers
Security stories
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Offers Solution To Elon Musk's Microsoft Woes: ’Join Us And Become A Desktop Linux Enjoyer’
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Sunday offered a playful solution to Elon Musk‘s recent problems with Microsoft’s operating system
today's howtos
many more howtos to come later
today's leftovers
misc. links
Fedora, Red Hat, and IBM Leftovers
A few links from Red Hat
Security Leftovers
Security links for today
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) From Microsoft Proxies
OSI, Black Duck etc.
Software: Disk Encryption Tools, Centralized Log Management, and GNU Parallel 20240222
FOSS picks
today's howtos
more howtos for today
Mesa’s NVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for NVIDIA Hardware Is Now Stable
Collabora announced today that their NVK open-source Vulkan graphics driver for NVIDIA hardware in the Mesa graphics stack is no longer experimental and it’s now stable and ready for prime time.
Distrobox 1.7 Improves NVIDIA Support, Wolfi Containers, and Adds New Flags
Luca Di Maio released today Distrobox 1.7 as a major update to this popular tool for running any Linux distro inside your terminal.
Android Leftovers
New Android update could supercharge video playback on midrange and older phones
KDE Plasma 6 Sets a New Standard for Linux Desktop Environments
KDE Plasma 6 release is now officially available. Here's what's new.
FreeBSD 13.3-RC1 Now Available
The first RC build of the 13.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Microsoft Monopoly Abuse and Windows TCO
Opposition news
today's leftovers
FOSS and more
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the highly anticipated KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, along with the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites.
Openwashing, Buzzwords, Microsoft, and Bad Advice
Deterioration of quality
Games: Stardew Valley, Thrive, and More
8 stories from Liam Dawe
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino Projects and Raspberry Pi-Based DivingBoard
3 new stories
today's howtos
only 4 howtos for now
Mozilla Dabbling in Buzzwords, Firefox Nightly Report
Some Firefox and Mozilla updates
Microsoft’s Layoffs and Windows TCO
Some opposition news
IBM: App Brand Colors and Weekly status of Packit Team
A couple of Fedora/IBM updates
Countries Where Chrome is Already Near-Monopoly and Firefox is Under 1% [original]
The Web is supposed to work according to standards rather than tested for some narrow set of Web browsers/rendering engines
GNU/Linux: 4.1% or a Lot Higher? [original]
a quick and dirty approach
Index – Qt-based file manager
We tested Index with Ubuntu 23.10 and Manjaro. The latter is an Arch-based distro
9 Best Free and Open Source Groupware Software
The Linux platform offers an impressive set of collaboration software
Android security and privacy guide
This ain't my first rodeo with Android privacy
5 things to consider before leaping from one Linux distribution to another
If you've grown tired of your current Linux distribution
Security and Integrity FUD Against "Linux"
3 new examples with comments
Deep Dive: A Complete Automated Yocto-Linux Build Setup for RaspberryPi
Triple Helix Consulting has released a complete Yocto Linux build for Raspberry Pi (RPI) to open source
Laptop/Desktop Operating System Market Share in Sweden Approaching 20%, Windows at All-Time Lows Internationally [original]
As of the end of this month
Complexity Is the Enemy [original]
18 months have now passed since we changed to "static"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
KiCad 8: The New Standard in PCB Design Software
KiCad 8.0 launches with new features, improvements, and bug fixes
Security Leftovers
mostly incidents
today's leftovers
only 5 more for this evening
lnav 0.12 Released with Gantt Chart View of Log files
lnav 0.12 released with exciting features and enhancements.
Debian Takes Proactive Steps to Address Year 2038 Problem
The ‘Year 2038 Problem,’ also known as the Y2K38 or the Unix Millennium Bug
Android Leftovers
Xiaomi’s HyperOS feels like Apple’s version of Android
Ubuntu 24.04: Same as it ever was, but with 5 big improvements
Ubuntu has had a refresh and these five features could make the distro stand out from the crowd
Microsoft's Latest Issues
Opposition news
Events: Eleventy Meetup, FOSDEM, Free Software Directory Meeting, and More
FOSS or FS events
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Social Control Media Woes
Bluesky, Mastodon, and more
Wubuntu and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Some Ubuntu news
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Latest in Official Red Hat Site
some technical articles, some not as much
Programming Leftovers
and orphaned package
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Some hardware projects
Security Leftovers
updates and Windows incidents
Software: Feishin, PipeWire on PCLinuxOS, and libredwg-0.13.3
3 FOSS stories
Lists of Software for Podcasts, Command Line Browsing, and Ruby Static Site Generators
3 new lists
today's howtos
second batch of howtos
Tiny Core Linux 15: Faster, Smaller and Packed with Improvements
Learn about the key highlights of Tiny Core Linux 15, improving Kernel and components.
Testing AI and LLM on Rockchip RK3588 using Mixtile Blade 3 SBC with 32GB RAM
The Mixtile Blade 3 ships with a Ubuntu 22.04 image
DietPi 9.1 Expands Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi 5 is now supported on DietPi 9.1
Announcing Incus 0.6
This Incus release is quite the feature packed one
CachyOS’s February Update Prepares the Stage for Plasma 6
The latest CachyOS update offers a cleaner Live ISO
Feishin – modern self-hosted music player
Linux has so many music players. But there’s always room for one more
FreeNginx Emerges in Response to F5’s Management Decisions
FreeNginx, inviting contributions to safeguard open-source values
KDE Slimbook V Is the World’s First Linux Laptop to Ship with KDE Plasma 6
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the KDE Project announced today the KDE Slimbook V as the world’s first Linux-powered laptop to ship with the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.
GIMP 3 is coming! The 3 features that I'm most excited about (and why)
Here's why GIMP 3 will be a game-changer for me and maybe you too
today's howtos
and technical posts
Games: Selaco, Roblox, Kiyo, and More
5 stories by Liam Dawe
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Notebook for prison inmates bought on eBay - 'Justice Tech Solutions Securebook' is locked down but has freedom-loving Linux
a locked-down prisoner PC