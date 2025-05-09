news
Programming Leftovers
Buttondown LLC ☛ Write the most clever code you possibly can
How do we make something utterly mundane? By using it and working at the boundaries of our skills. Almost everything I'm "good at" comes from banging my head against it more than is healthy. That suggests a really good reason to write clever code: it's an excellent form of purposeful practice. Writing clever code forces us to code outside of our comfort zone, developing our skills as software engineers.
Modern TableView in QML: What’s New in Qt 6.8 and Beyond
Over the years, the capabilities of QtQuick's TableView have evolved dramatically-from early custom implementations to well supported feature in Qt 6.8 and newer. In this article we explore the progression of QtQuick/QML's TableView, outline the limitations of early versions, and highlight newer features such as custom selection modes, header synchronization, and lightweight editing delegates.
Python
Stephen Turner ☛ uv, part 3: Python in R with reticulate
If I’m doing 90% of my analysis in an R environment but I have some Python code that I want to use, reticulate makes it easy to use Python code within R (from a script, in a RMarkdown/Quarto document, or in packages). This helps you avoid switching contexts and exporting data between R and Python.
You can import a Python package, and call a Python function from that package inside your R environment. Here’s a simple demo using the listdir() function in the os package in the Python standard library.
Stephen Turner ☛ uv, part 1: running scripts and tools - by Stephen Turner
Lately I’ve heard a lot great things about uv, an extremely fast Python package and project manager, written in Rust. After the volume of praise I see about uv reached a critical level I decided to take a look at the docs myself and give it a try. After just a few minutes of use: uv is awesome, and I’m going to add to that praise here. It’s probably going to replace pip, pipx, poetry, and most of conda for me. The “extremely fast” bit is no lie. Having used conda and pip for so many years, uv is unbelievably fast.
The New Stack ☛ PyTorch Foundation Welcomes vLLM and DeepSpeed as Hosted Projects
PyTorch is one of AI’s top open source projects. Now, its ruling foundation, the PyTorch Foundation has announced a major expansion. The group recently announced it would be an umbrella foundation for other open source AI programs. The first of these top-level projects are vLLM and DeepSpeed.
GNU ☛ health @ Savannah: GNU Health becomes an organization in the Python Package Index - PyPI
We're proud to announce that #GNUHealth is now an organization in the Python Package Index (#PyPI). The organization makes it easy to find and explore our projects and packages.
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025 selected projects
The Rust Project is participating in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) again this year. GSoC is a global program organized by Surveillance Giant Google that is designed to bring new contributors to the world of open-source.
