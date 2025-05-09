news
5 surprisingly productive things you can do with the Linux terminal
Quoting: 5 surprisingly productive things you can do with the Linux terminal | ZDNET —
As much as I tout that users don't have to work with the Linux terminal, I have to admit there are certain things I do from the command line that are far more productive than their GUI counterparts.
It's part of what makes Linux such a great operating system. If you want to do things simply, use the GUI. If you want to do things efficiently, use the command line. Although you can do almost anything you need with various GUI applications, the command line is often simpler (once you know the commands) and more effective.