news
Calibre 8.4 Open-Source Ebook Manager Improves KEPUB Output, Fixes Bugs
Highlights of Calibre 8.4 include a new option to generate KEPUB files that have better text justification at the cost of gaps in highlighting when used on a Kobo ebook reader and support for extending the background image specified in the Style section of the E-book viewer preferences under the page margins.
The E-book viewer received more attention in this release as the developer also fixed a regression that broke the “show book in main calibre program” link, an issue where some links weren’t processed correctly for very large EPUB files that contained many internal HTML files, and the ability to handle links to missing internal files with an error pop-up.