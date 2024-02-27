Events: Eleventy Meetup, FOSDEM, Free Software Directory Meeting, and More

I'm already on my plane home, which was scheduled to depart twenty minutes ago. But there are still three extra people in the cockpit and I'm hearing the captain's announcement that they're having "a computer problem." I smile, close my eyes, and... bring up the memories of my last two days at FOSDEM 2024. FOSDEM is one of the biggest events organized by the free software community to promote the widespread adoption of free software, so I find my situation extremely ironic. Being delayed by a "computer problem" is a very accurate real life argument for software freedom. We as a society are so dependent on software, even in situations that we often take for granted. In such a world, the ability to freely run, copy, distribute, study, change, and improve software is crucial. And software freedom was the topic of all talks, sessions, and presentations I attended at FOSDEM.

Releasing software under a free license, preferably one of the GNU family of licenses, grants the essential software freedoms to all users. FOSDEM is a great opportunity to learn and discuss what is needed for this to work seamlessly in practice. I had the privilege to contribute to this discussion this year by elaborating on how the FSF addresses confusing licensing.