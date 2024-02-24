ungoogled-chromium – Chromium without Google web services

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

ungoogled-chromium is a web browser with privacy in mind. It’s a variant of Chromium that aims to retain the experience of Chrome without the Google-specific web services. This is free and open source software.

