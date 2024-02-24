DietPi 9.1 Expands Support for Raspberry Pi 5

DietPi, a lightweight and versatile Linux operating system based on Debian’s stable branch, designed for single-board computers (SBCs), has just unveiled its latest iteration, DietPi 9.1, based on the latest stable Debian 12.5 release. Here’s what’s new!

The highlight of this release is the introduction of new images for Raspberry Pi 5, alongside updates for other Raspberry Pi models. These images are now available for enthusiasts to test based on the fresh Bookworm’s Linux kernel 6.1 LTS and firmware package from Raspberry Pi Ltd.

However, it’s worth noting that certain features, such as screen resolution adjustments and camera module support, are still under development.

