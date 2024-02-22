Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Released with Linux Kernel 6.5, Mesa 23.2

The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS (Long-Term Support) for its Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support.

22.04.4 also includes a new arm64+largemem ISO for ARM servers which provides a 64k page size kernel. This can increase throughput at the cost of higher memory usage. See here for more details:

https://ubuntu.com/server/docs/choosing-between-the-arm64-and-arm64-largemem-installer-options

Kubuntu 22.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 22.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 22.04.4 LTS, Lubuntu 22.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 22.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 22.04.4 LTS, and Xubuntu 22.04.4 LTS are also now available. More details can be found in their individual release notes (see ‘Official flavours’):

Maintenance updates will be provided for 5 years from the initial 22.04 LTS release for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, and Ubuntu Core. All the remaining flavours will be supported for 3 years. Additional security support is available with ESM (Expanded Security Maintenance).

In order to download Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS, visit:

Users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be offered an automatic upgrade to 22.04.4 LTS via Update Manager.

We recommend that all users read the 22.04.4 LTS release notes, which document caveats and workarounds for known issues, as well as more in-depth notes on the release itself. They are available at:

Ubuntu is a full-featured GNU/Linux distribution for desktops, laptops, clouds and servers, with a fast and easy installation and regular releases. A tightly-integrated selection of excellent applications is included, and an incredible variety of add-on software is just a few clicks away.

Originally posted to the ubuntu-announce mailing list on Thu Feb 22 17:42:53 UTC 2024 by Łukasz ‘sil2100’ Zemczak on behalf of the Ubuntu Release Team