Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Released with Linux Kernel 6.5, Mesa 23.2
Coming six months after Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, the Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS point release is here as an up-to-date installation media targeting those who want to deploy the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.
Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS is Available to Download
Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS is the fourth point release and results in a brand-new installation image (ISO) that integrates all of the security patches, bug fixes, and software updates released since last August’s Ubuntu 22.04.3 image.
Additionally, Ubuntu 22.04.4 ships atop a new hardware enablement stack (HWE) composed of Linux kernel 6.5 (bringing support for newer hardware, file system tweaks, and security updates) and Mesa 23.2.1 (offering improved graphics support).
The Fridge: Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS Released
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS (Long-Term Support) for its Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support.
22.04.4 also includes a new arm64+largemem ISO for ARM servers which provides a 64k page size kernel. This can increase throughput at the cost of higher memory usage. See here for more details:
https://ubuntu.com/server/docs/choosing-between-the-arm64-and-arm64-largemem-installer-options
Kubuntu 22.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 22.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 22.04.4 LTS, Lubuntu 22.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 22.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 22.04.4 LTS, and Xubuntu 22.04.4 LTS are also now available. More details can be found in their individual release notes (see ‘Official flavours’):
Maintenance updates will be provided for 5 years from the initial 22.04 LTS release for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, and Ubuntu Core. All the remaining flavours will be supported for 3 years. Additional security support is available with ESM (Expanded Security Maintenance).To get Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
In order to download Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS, visit:
Users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be offered an automatic upgrade to 22.04.4 LTS via Update Manager.
We recommend that all users read the 22.04.4 LTS release notes, which document caveats and workarounds for known issues, as well as more in-depth notes on the release itself.
Ubuntu is a full-featured GNU/Linux distribution for desktops, laptops, clouds and servers, with a fast and easy installation and regular releases. A tightly-integrated selection of excellent applications is included, and an incredible variety of add-on software is just a few clicks away.More Information
Originally posted to the ubuntu-announce mailing list on Thu Feb 22 17:42:53 UTC 2024 by Łukasz ‘sil2100’ Zemczak on behalf of the Ubuntu Release Team
Lubuntu Blog: Lubuntu 22.04.4 LTS is Released!
Thanks to all the hard work from our contributors, Lubuntu 22.04.4 LTS has been released. With the codename Jammy Jellyfish, Lubuntu 22.04 is the 22nd release of Lubuntu, the eighth release of Lubuntu with LXQt as the default desktop environment. Support lifespan Lubuntu 22.04 LTS will be supported for 3 years until April 2025.
David Mohammed: Ubuntu Budgie 22.04.4 LTS Released!
We are pleased to announce the release of the next version of our distro, the fourth 22.04 LTS point release. The LTS version is supported for 3 years while the regular releases are supported for 9 months.
Ubuntu 22.04.4 Released with New Arm64 ISO for Machine Learning
The Ubuntu team announced the 4th point release of Ubuntu 22.04 this Thursday! The new release comes with a new arm64+largemem ISO for ARM servers. The iso includes a kernel with 64k page size, which is typically used for machine learning, databases with many large entries, and high performance computing.