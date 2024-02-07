Microsoft Faking 'Innovation' Again, Copying Sudo Like It Did in 2006
ZDNet ☛ Microsoft is bringing the power of sudo to backdoored Windows Server [Ed: No, the real story is, Microsoft copied sudo when it made UAC nearly 2 decades ago and then had the audacity to seek software patents on it]
Here's why this is a big deal and what it might mean for the future of Windows.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft is bringing the Linux sudo command to Windows Server
Web Pro News ☛ Windows 11 Poised to Get a Linux ‘Sudo’ Upgrade
Microsoft appears ready to adopt a popular Linux feature in Windows 11, with the company reportedly adding the "sudo" command....
Update
One more:
Windows version of the venerable Linux “sudo” command shows up in preview build
Feature is experimental and, at least currently, not actually functional.
Clickbait stupidity:
Bad news for devs — the one feature that made Linux better than Windows is finally jumping ship
Support for the Linux and MacOS-based 'sudo' (superuser do) command has been spotted in a leaked Windows Server preview build, potentially signalling a major change for developers everywhere.
Also here:
Windows 11 may soon receive the sudo command as featured in macOS and Linux
The sudo command, which is often used as shorthand for “substitute user do,” is a helpful feature that is a part of Linux and macOS. With sudo, you can leverage higher privileges on your computer to execute commands, whether you want to change settings or install software. Unlike the previously mentioned operating systems, Windows does not come with sudo capabilities right out of the box. However, new rumors suggest that it could be in the works as Microsoft prepares the next iteration of the operating system.
Late coverage:
Microsoft is bringing Linux’s sudo command to Windows 11 - The Verge
Windows 11 is getting Linux’s sudo command soon. It will be built into the Terminal app for Windows for developers to run elevated tools.
One more and rebuttal:
sudo embrace [Ed: They're attacking the name]
Microsoft’s decision to introduce sudo for backdoored Windows is strangely symbolic of how influential UNIX has been even on non-UNIX ecosystems.
Microsofters at it:
Microsoft introduces Linux's sudo command to backdoored Windows 11
Whenever Abusive Monopolist Microsoft rolls out new backdoored Windows 11 builds for Insiders in the Dev and/or Canary channels you can never be sure what you’re going to get. Sometimes new features are introduced, other times it’s more about fixing bugs and making general improvements. Build 26052, for both the Canary and Dev Channels, sees Insiders being moved from 23000 series builds to 26000 series ones. Insiders on both of those two channels will, for a short while, receive the same builds, but it’s only a temporary move. The big new addition to Build 26052 is the introduction of sudo for Windows.
Also late:
Microsoft embraces its inner penguin as sudo sneaks into Windows 11
Microsoft has accidentally announced the arrival of sudo in Windows, bringing to an end fervent industry chatter about the tool emerging in the company's flagship operating system.
According to the now-deleted post, the component is due to arrive in the Canary Channel of the Windows 11 Insider program. The build number mentioned was 26052 – at the time of writing, the current public build is 26040.
Hijacking the name:
Windows is getting its own Sudo command, just like Linux - here’s what you need to know and how you can use it
Windows is getting its own version of the popular Linux sudo tool. Sudo for Windows is a new way for users to run elevated commands - as an administrator - directly from an unelevated console session on Windows, Microsoft said.
More of this E.E.E.:
Microsoft introduces open-source Sudo for Windows; works similar to Linux
There were a good number of reports on Microsoft bringing a command line tool that's similar to the sudo in Linux. Well, it seems like the reports were correct, as the company has officially introduced Sudo for Windows. What's more interesting is that it's open-source, with a GitHub repository available for the project.
Another one:
Linux-Like Sudo Command is Here with Windows 11 Insider Build 26052
If you’ve heard about Linux, you may know about Sudo. It’s a command used to run commands or applications with elevated permissions on Linux. As for what you can do with it, it’s mostly used by developers and power users who want to run scripts or tools that need administrator access to do what they’re made to do.
If you’re a seasoned Windows user, you may know that if a program needs superuser privileges to run, the only way to run it is by opening the Terminal on Windows as the Administrator. However, that’s changing with Windows 11 Canary build 26045 as Microsoft is adding native support for the Sudo command. Once Sudo arrives on Windows 11, you won’t exclusively need to open a Terminal window as an administrator but can use Sudo in the command line to execute things.
Later puff piece:
Microsoft Introduces Linux-Like 'sudo' Command to Windows 11
Microsoft said it's introducing Sudo for Windows 11 as part of an early preview version to help users execute commands with administrator privileges.
More fluff:
Microsoft confirms sudo is not coming to backdoored Windows Server
Rumors about Microsoft adding sudo command to Windows 11 surfaced earlier this year. Users first discovered sudo references in language packs and then dug it out in one of the Windows Server preview builds. However, as it turned out, sudo is not coming to Windows Server—this feature will only be available on consumer versions of Windows 11.
Still googlebombing the word "sudo" (this is not sudo):
Microsoft is not bringing sudo to backdoored Windows Server 2025 after all
Microsoft has made it official that they are not planning to bring sudo to backdoored Windows Server 2025, but it will find its way to backdoored Windows 11.
Microsoft already hijacking this program name:
What is sudo for Windows, and how do you use it?
If you’ve ever interacted with the Linux command line, you’re likely familiar with the sudo command, short for “super user do.” This command allows you to execute actions with elevated privileges, essentially running it as root. This is necessary for system administration tasks inaccessible to regular users without the required privileges. As an administrator, you can configure sudo to be accessible only to you, preventing others from using it.