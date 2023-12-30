MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition Officially Released for Raspberry Pi 5 and 4 SBCs

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 30, 2023



Initially announced in mid-November 2023, the MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition has been tested on Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400, and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers. It uses the Chromium open-source web browser by default and a first-time setup wizard in TUI mode to configure your installation.

The Raspberry Pi edition is based on the MX Linux 23.1 “Libretto” release, which is derived from the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. Xfce 4.18 is used as the default desktop environment and the system runs on top of Debian Bookworm’s long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series.

