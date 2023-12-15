Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” to Reach End of Life on January 25th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 15, 2023



Dubbed by Canonical as the “Lunar Lobster”, Ubuntu 23.04 was released earlier this year on April 20th, 2023. But since it’s an interim release supported for only nine months with software and security updates, it was obvious that it would reach the end of its supported life before the next Ubuntu LTS release hits the streets.

Ubuntu 23.04 shipped with the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and it was powered by Linux kernel 6.2, which was later ported to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported series through the Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS release.

