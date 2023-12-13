Games: DOOM, Bundlefestive, Steam, and More
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ DOOM Turned Thirty
But DOOM was more than a grown-up version of id’s previous first-person shooting attempt, Wolfenstein 3D. DOOM was also a technical masterpiece, mainly thanks to Carmack’s knack for implementing optimization techniques after sifting through academic papers on cutting edge computer vision rendering algorithms. Yet, if we compare screenshots of 1993’s DOOM, thirty years ago, with the latest installment of the franchise, 2020’s DOOM Eternal, you’d think the latter comes from an entirely different universe: [...]
-
Buttondown ☛ I formally modeled Dreidel for no good reason
Traditionally this game is played by kids, as it's an excellent way to convince them that gambling is boring as all hell. In 2015 Ben Blatt simulated the game and found that for P=4 and N=10, the average game will take 860 spins to finish.
But this was based on a mere 50,000 simulated games! We can do better than a mere simulation. We can mathematically model the game and get exact numbers. So we're busting out PRISM.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 36: Entertainment for X Windows
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical has some great bundles going right now you don't want to miss
Fanatical recently did a Bundlefestive event where they launched multiple new game bundles, and so you can grab some easy treats here. I'll go over a bunch and give you their Steam Deck Verified rating, plus ProtonDB and any Native Linux to help you decide and each title will be a Steam link for more info.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck and Desktop Steam stable update brings more bug fixes
Valve released another small stable update for the Steam Client on Steam Deck and Desktop, so here's what's changed for you.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Garden Path, a quiet life sim about the joy of gardening releases Spring 2024
The Garden Path was originally due to release earlier this year, but the developer pushed it back to continue improving it and now you can again grab an early copy with a new full release window revealed.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open source evolution sim Thrive has a new physics engine and big performance upgrades
Thrive is an in-development Early Access open source evolution sim, much like life itself it continues to evolve and a new release version 0.6.4 brings changes to ensure the foundation is solid.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes of Might and Magic III game engine VCMI gets some huge improvements
While we have fheroes2 for Heroes of Might and Magic II, we also have VCMI for Heroes of Might and Magic III which also continues to advance as a free and open source cross-platform game engine reimplementation.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Windblown is the next game from the Dead Cells team
As a huge fan of Dead Cells, I'm keen to see what Motion Twin are cooking up with Windblown, due to release in 2024 in Early Access and it looks pretty wild.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble brings back a bunch of top puzzle games in a limited time bundle
Another day, another bundle. Humble has put up the Unparalleled Puzzlers Encore bundle for 48 hours with some top puzzle games for you to grab.