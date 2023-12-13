Games: DOOM, Bundlefestive, Steam, and More

Traditionally this game is played by kids, as it's an excellent way to convince them that gambling is boring as all hell. In 2015 Ben Blatt simulated the game and found that for P=4 and N=10, the average game will take 860 spins to finish.

But this was based on a mere 50,000 simulated games! We can do better than a mere simulation. We can mathematically model the game and get exact numbers. So we're busting out PRISM.