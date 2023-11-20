Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

The federal government has issued a warning to current and former public service employees, as well as members of the RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces, regarding a recent data breach that took place on October 19th. Officials have identified two companies, Brookfield Global Relocation Services (BGRS) and SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving Services, as the sources of the breach. These companies provide relocation support for employees within the federal government.

It is believed that personal and financial information provided by employees to these companies since 1999 may have been compromised. The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat has stated that due to the large amount of data involved, specific individuals impacted cannot be identified at this time. However, the government is taking steps to mitigate the situation. [...] Although there is no mention of Brookfield on their leak site, on October 6, LockBit3.0 added SIRVA to their leak site, and subsequently leaked data, stating, “Sirva.com says that all their information worth only $1m. We have over 1.5TB of documents leaked + 3 full backups of CRM for branches (eu, na and au).”

The breach occurred weeks before the October 19 date mentioned in the news report, and DataBreaches suspects some Canadian media have confused the date of a government notice or update with the date of the breach itself. The BGRS website has been offline since September 29 and BGRS notified the government of the breach on September 29.