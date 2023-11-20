Linux Deepin's big brother claims it's hit three million installs

Leading Chinese Linux vendor UnionTech says it's reached an impressive milestone: it says it has three million users of its desktop edition, Tongxin UOS. Yep, million.

Tongxin Software's announcement is almost entirely in Chinese, so here's a Google Translated version which might be more help. The Reg FOSS desk's abilities in Chinese are extremely limited, but it seems to say...

This is not a huge number considering the size of the potential Chinese market – it's a fraction of a per cent – but as with any paid Linux distro, typically the users of the free versions outnumber the paying ones many times over. For instance, TrueList estimates that there about 10 times as many CentOS and Fedora users as RHEL customers. If Deepin has comparable numbers vis-à-vis UOS, that would mean some 30 million users, which is comparable to the worldwide users in the report above.

